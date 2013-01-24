Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1

Speaker wire

SWA2138/10
  • Ensure a reliable connection Ensure a reliable connection Ensure a reliable connection
    -{discount-value}

    Speaker wire

    SWA2138/10

    Ensure a reliable connection

    Depend on this speaker wire to provide you with a reliable audio connection. Flat design for easy hide-away installation. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Speaker wire

    Ensure a reliable connection

    Depend on this speaker wire to provide you with a reliable audio connection. Flat design for easy hide-away installation. See all benefits

    Ensure a reliable connection

    Depend on this speaker wire to provide you with a reliable audio connection. Flat design for easy hide-away installation. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Speaker wire

    Ensure a reliable connection

    Depend on this speaker wire to provide you with a reliable audio connection. Flat design for easy hide-away installation. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all pc

      Ensure a reliable connection

      with this hide-away speaker wire

      • 10 m
      • 16 gauge
      • Flat

      High-purity copper conductor for reliable signal transfer

      This copper conductor provides high accuracy in signal transfer with minimal resistance.

      Marked cable for easy polarity identification

      Markings on cable clearly identify correct hook-up between speaker and tuner.

      Flexible PVC jacket

      Flexible PVC jacket provides protection to the delicate core of the cable. It also offers extended durability and ease of installation.

      Technical Specifications

      • Dimensions

        Gross weight
        0.64  kg
        Tare weight
        0.06  kg
        Net weight
        0.58  kg
        Product length
        27.3  cm
        Product width
        146  mm
        Product height
        44  mm

      • Inner Carton

        EAN/UPC/GTIN
        87 10895 93263 9
        Quantity
        4
        Gross weight
        2.86  kg
        Tare weight
        0.3  kg
        Net weight
        2.56  kg
        Length
        280  mm
        Width
        156  mm
        Height
        194  mm

      • Outer Box

        EAN/UPC/GTIN
        87 10895 93264 6
        Quantity
        24
        Gross weight
        17.76  kg
        Tare weight
        0.6  kg
        Net weight
        17.16  kg
        Length
        498  mm
        Width
        298  mm
        Height
        406  mm

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Discover

          MyPhilips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.