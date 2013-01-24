Search terms
Ensure a reliable connection
Depend on this speaker wire to provide you with a reliable audio connection. Flat design for easy hide-away installation. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Ensure a reliable connection
Depend on this speaker wire to provide you with a reliable audio connection. Flat design for easy hide-away installation. See all benefits
Ensure a reliable connection
Depend on this speaker wire to provide you with a reliable audio connection. Flat design for easy hide-away installation. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Ensure a reliable connection
Depend on this speaker wire to provide you with a reliable audio connection. Flat design for easy hide-away installation. See all benefits
This copper conductor provides high accuracy in signal transfer with minimal resistance.
Markings on cable clearly identify correct hook-up between speaker and tuner.
Flexible PVC jacket provides protection to the delicate core of the cable. It also offers extended durability and ease of installation.
Dimensions
Inner Carton
Outer Box