Speaker wire

SWA2105/10
  Ensure a reliable connection
    Speaker wire

    SWA2105/10

    Ensure a reliable connection

    Depend on this speaker wire to provide you with a reliable audio connection between your speakers and tuner. See all benefits

      Ensure a reliable connection

      with this speaker wire

      • 10 m
      • 18 gauge

      High-purity copper conductor for reliable signal transfer

      This copper conductor provides high accuracy in signal transfer with minimal resistance.

      Plug and Play for easier installation

      Plug and Play gives you the ability to install or add a new component and have it work without having to perform any complex installation procedures or technical analyses.

      Flexible PVC jacket

      Flexible PVC jacket provides protection to the delicate core of the cable. It also offers extended durability and ease of installation.

      Bare copper shielding

      Bare copper shielding protects against signal loss.

      Colour-coded connectors for instant recognition

      Colour-coded connections make it easy to install your cable into the correct inputs and outputs

      Non-slip ergonomic grip for easy use

      This non-slip grip makes connecting your components easy and ergonomically comfortable.

      Moulded plug for secure connections

      Moulded plugs ensure secure connections between components and offer extended durability.

      Rubber strain relief

      Rubber strain relief provides a secure yet flexible juncture between the cable and the plug.

      Technical Specifications

      • Packaging Data

        EAN/UPC/GTIN
        87 10895932301
        Gross weight
        11,111  kg

      • Inner Carton

        EAN/UPC/GTIN
        87 10895 93231 8
        Quantity
        8
        Gross weight
        1.8  kg
        Tare weight
        0.20  kg
        Net weight
        1.6  kg
        Length
        212  mm
        Width
        121  mm
        Height
        240  mm

      • Outer Box

        EAN/UPC/GTIN
        87 10895 93232 5
        Quantity
        48
        Gross weight
        10.10  kg
        Tare weight
        0.5  kg
        Net weight
        9.6  kg
        Length
        430  mm
        Width
        380  mm
        Height
        270  mm

      • Dimensions

        Gross weight
        0.20  kg
        Tare weight
        0.02  kg
        Net weight
        0.18  kg
        Product length
        22.23  cm
        Product width
        108  mm
        Product height
        25.4  mm

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

