Cleaning kit

SVC3502W/10
  • Safely clean GPS screens Safely clean GPS screens Safely clean GPS screens
    Cleaning kit

    SVC3502W/10

    Safely clean GPS screens

    Quickly and thoroughly clean GPS, mobile phone, satellite radio and Blackberry screens. Convenient storage pouch holds and protects kit components and GPS. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Cleaning kit

    Cleaning kit

      Safely clean GPS screens

      • GPS

      Streak-free cleaning gel for spotless screens

      Enjoy a spotless screen with this streak-free cleaning gel, specially formulated not to leave any kind of residue on your screen.

      2-in-1 cleaning tool

      Combines an anti-static brush and microfibre cleaning pad. Works with the gel to thoroughly and safely clean screens. Easy grip for comfortable use.

      GPS/Kit storage pouch

      Sturdy, oversized neoprene case stores and protects GPS and kit components.

      Technical Specifications

      • Packaging dimensions

        Height
        24.6  cm
        Width
        16  cm
        Depth
        6.4  cm
        Net weight
        0.079  kg
        Gross weight
        0.119  kg
        Tare weight
        0.04  kg
        EAN
        87 12581 36622 3
        Number of products included
        1
        Packaging type
        Carton

      • Outer Carton

        Length
        43.7  cm
        Width
        37.6  cm
        Height
        37.1  cm
        Net weight
        1.896  kg
        Gross weight
        4.596  kg
        Tare weight
        2.7  kg
        EAN
        87 12581 36624 7
        Number of consumer packages
        24

      • Inner Carton

        Length
        35.8  cm
        Width
        20.6  cm
        Height
        17.8  cm
        Net weight
        0.474  kg
        Gross weight
        0.904  kg
        Tare weight
        0.43  kg
        EAN
        87 12581 36623 0
        Number of consumer packages
        6

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

