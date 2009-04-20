Search terms

    Use this micro fibre screen cloth and special formula screen cleaning gel for TVs, plasma, LCD and computer screens. This screen cleaner is the perfect solution to remove fingerprints, smudges, dirt and dust on your screen. See all benefits

    Use this micro fibre screen cloth and special formula screen cleaning gel for TVs, plasma, LCD and computer screens. This screen cleaner is the perfect solution to remove fingerprints, smudges, dirt and dust on your screen. See all benefits

    Use this micro fibre screen cloth and special formula screen cleaning gel for TVs, plasma, LCD and computer screens. This screen cleaner is the perfect solution to remove fingerprints, smudges, dirt and dust on your screen. See all benefits

    Use this micro fibre screen cloth and special formula screen cleaning gel for TVs, plasma, LCD and computer screens. This screen cleaner is the perfect solution to remove fingerprints, smudges, dirt and dust on your screen. See all benefits

      Clean your LCD and plasma TV

      with this streak-free cleaning system

      • Plasma/LCD

      Streak-free cleaning gel for spotless screens

      Enjoy a spotless screen with this streak-free cleaning gel, specially formulated not to leave any kind of residue on your screen.

      Lint-free microfibre cloth cleans safely and thoroughly

      Safely and thoroughly clean your screen with this lint-free microfibre cloth, designed to eliminate dust, dirt and fingerprints without leaving anything behind.

      Safe, drip-free formula

      This drip-free formula is easily sprayed on the screen, then wiped off. It is completely drip-free to keep your equipment safe and dry.

      Lint-free, reusable, washable microfibre cloth

      This reusable microfibre cloth may be washed gently in soap and water, then air dried. You can use it over and over again.

      Technical Specifications

      • Packaging dimensions

        Depth
        6.4  cm
        Gross weight
        0.321  kg
        Height
        22.2  cm
        Net weight
        0.272  kg
        Tare weight
        0.049  kg
        Width
        12.8  cm
        EAN
        87 12581 46273 4
        Number of products included
        1
        Packaging type
        Carton

      • Inner Carton

        Gross weight
        1.173  kg
        Height
        9.5  cm
        Length
        27.3  cm
        Net weight
        0.816  kg
        Tare weight
        0.357  kg
        Width
        24  cm
        EAN
        87 12581 46275 8
        Number of consumer packages
        3

      • Outer Carton

        Gross weight
        7.678  kg
        Height
        30.9  cm
        Length
        49.8  cm
        Net weight
        4.896  kg
        Tare weight
        2.782  kg
        Width
        29.1  cm
        EAN
        87 12581 46274 1
        Number of consumer packages
        18

