  • Safely clean flat screens Safely clean flat screens Safely clean flat screens
      Safely clean flat screens

      • LCD/LED/Plasma

      Streak-free cleaning fluid

      Enjoy a spotless screen with this streak-free cleaning fluid, specially formulated not to leave any kind of residue on your screen.

      Anti-static formula to repel dust

      The anti-static formula of this cleaning fluid helps to repel dust and dirt from your screen.

      Lint-free microfibre cloth cleans safely and thoroughly

      Safely and thoroughly clean your screen with this lint-free microfibre cloth, designed to eliminate dust, dirt and fingerprints without leaving anything behind.

      Safe, drip-free formula

      This drip-free formula is easily sprayed on the screen, then wiped off. It is completely drip-free to keep your equipment safe and dry.

      Safe and effective eco-friendly formula

      The eco-friendly formula of this cleaning fluid allows you to safely and efficiently clean your screen while protecting the environment.

      Lint-free, reusable, washable microfibre cloth

      This reusable microfibre cloth may be washed gently in soap and water, then air dried. You can use it over and over again.

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Contents
        Cleaning fluid, 200 ml

      • Accessories

        User Manual
        15 languages

      • Packaging dimensions

        Packaging type
        Blister
        Type of shelf placement
        Hanging
        Height
        22.3  cm
        Width
        13  cm
        Depth
        5.1  cm
        Net weight
        0.256  kg
        Gross weight
        0.29  kg
        Tare weight
        0.034  kg
        EAN
        87 12581 56453 7
        Number of products included
        1

      • Inner Carton

        Number of consumer packages
        4
        Length
        21.3  cm
        Width
        13.9  cm
        Height
        23.3  cm
        Gross weight
        1.275  kg
        Net weight
        1.024  kg
        Tare weight
        0.251  kg
        EAN
        87 12581 57376 8

      • Outer Carton

        Length
        44.5  cm
        Width
        30  cm
        Height
        26  cm
        Net weight
        4.096  kg
        Gross weight
        5.71  kg
        Tare weight
        1.614  kg
        EAN
        87 12581 57370 6
        Number of consumer packages
        16

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

