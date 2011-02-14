Search terms

1

Screen cleaner

SVC1112/10
  • Cleans your screen quickly and easily Cleans your screen quickly and easily Cleans your screen quickly and easily
    -{discount-value}

    Screen cleaner

    SVC1112/10

    Cleans your screen quickly and easily

    These pre-moistened wipes are the ideal solution to safely remove dust, dirt, smudges and fingerprints from any screen. Its anti-static formula will help to repel dust. Includes 100 wet wipes. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Screen cleaner

    Cleans your screen quickly and easily

    These pre-moistened wipes are the ideal solution to safely remove dust, dirt, smudges and fingerprints from any screen. Its anti-static formula will help to repel dust. Includes 100 wet wipes. See all benefits

    Cleans your screen quickly and easily

    These pre-moistened wipes are the ideal solution to safely remove dust, dirt, smudges and fingerprints from any screen. Its anti-static formula will help to repel dust. Includes 100 wet wipes. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Screen cleaner

    Cleans your screen quickly and easily

    These pre-moistened wipes are the ideal solution to safely remove dust, dirt, smudges and fingerprints from any screen. Its anti-static formula will help to repel dust. Includes 100 wet wipes. See all benefits

    Cleans your screen quickly and easily

    • LCD/LED/Plasma
    • Wipes

    Pre-moistened to clean away dirt and smudges

    These wipes have been pre-moistened with a special solution to safely clean device screens. You just wipe away dirt, smudges and fingerprints.

    Anti-static formula to repel dust

    The anti-static formula of this cleaning fluid helps to repel dust and dirt from your screen.

    Technical Specifications

    • Technical specifications

      Contents
      Cleaning Wipes, 100 ct.

    • Accessories

      User Manual
      15 languages

    • Packaging dimensions

      Depth
      7.8  cm
      Gross weight
      0.255  kg
      Height
      17  cm
      Net weight
      0.252  kg
      Tare weight
      0.003  kg
      Width
      7.8  cm
      EAN
      87 12581 56456 8
      Number of products included
      1
      Packaging type
      Carton
      Type of shelf placement
      Laying

    • Outer Carton

      Gross weight
      1.75  kg
      Height
      26.9  cm
      Length
      19.8  cm
      Net weight
      1.512  kg
      Tare weight
      0.238  kg
      Width
      18.6  cm
      Number of consumer packages
      6
      GTIN
      1 87 12581 56456 5

    Get support for this product

    Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

    Suggested products

      Recently viewed products

        Discover

        MyPhilips

        Register for exclusive benefits

        Exclusive offers, just for you.

        Sign up to enjoy:

        Updates on Philips innovations and tips for a healthy lifestyle

        *
        I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!
        What does this mean?
        * This field is mandatory 

        Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.