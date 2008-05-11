Home
SoundBar and TV tabletop stand

STS8001/00
    An elegant table-top stand designed for Philips SoundBars and flat TVs of 94–120 cm (37–47"). This swivel stand enables you to position both your Soundbar and flat TV on the console for a flexible and comfortable cinematic experience.

    An elegant table-top stand designed for Philips SoundBars and flat TVs of 94–120 cm (37–47"). This swivel stand enables you to position both your Soundbar and flat TV on the console for a flexible and comfortable cinematic experience.

      Technical Specifications

      • Design

        Philips SoundBars Supported
        • HTS6100
        • HTS8100
        • HTS8140
        • HTS8150
        TV Sizes supported
        • 37" (94 cm)
        • 40" (102 cm)
        • 42" (107 cm)
        • 47" (119 cm)
        Colour
        Silver
        Materials used
        • Frame - aluminium
        • Base - Glass

      • Dimensions

        Product width
        910  mm
        Product height
        762  mm
        Product depth
        350  mm
        Product weight
        19.48  kg
        Packaging Width
        925  mm
        Packaging Height
        190  mm
        Packaging Depth
        700  mm
        Weight incl. Packaging
        24.7  kg

          • TV and stand sold separately

