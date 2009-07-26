Search terms

LCD wall mount

SQM6175/10
    This "Simply straight" TV wall mount enables you to always position your LCD TV straight on the wall. It is also light, robust, easy to manoeuvre and hassle free without the need for you to have accurate measurements during installation.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    This "Simply straight" TV wall mount enables you to always position your LCD TV straight on the wall. It is also light, robust, easy to manoeuvre and hassle free without the need for you to have accurate measurements during installation.

      Simply straight

      Easy to mount and level your TV

      Supports devices weighing up to 60 kg

      This support can handle larger TVs weighing up to a maximum of 60 kg.

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        Mounting material included
        Yes
        User Manual
        Wall mount guide

      • Packaging dimensions

        Height
        18.3  cm
        Width
        62.5  cm
        Depth
        5.6  cm
        Net weight
        0.990  kg
        Gross weight
        1.485  kg
        Tare weight
        0.495  kg
        EAN
        87 12581 49552 7
        Type of shelf placement
        Laying
        Number of products included
        1
        Packaging type
        Carton

      • Outer Carton

        Length
        66.0  cm
        Width
        40.4  cm
        Height
        19.8  cm
        Net weight
        5.940  kg
        Gross weight
        10.003  kg
        Tare weight
        4.063  kg
        GTIN
        1 87 12581 49552 4
        Number of consumer packages
        6

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

