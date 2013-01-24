Home
Mouse with Bluetooth wireless technology

SPM6950/10
  I'm Bluetooth wireless
    Mac

    I'm Bluetooth wireless

    Smart and professional with an effortless scroll wheel, I'm wonderfully wireless and my low battery indicator means you'll never be caught short without power.

    Smart and professional with an effortless scroll wheel, I'm wonderfully wireless and my low battery indicator means you'll never be caught short without power. See all benefits

      I'm Bluetooth wireless

      Really Easy

      • wireless
      Bluetooth enabled - no extra dongle needed

      Bluetooth enabled - no extra dongle needed

      With Bluetooth technology, the mouse can be connected directly to the notebook without the hassle of a dongle

      Low battery indicator keeping you informed of power level

      Low battery indicator keeping you informed of power level

      The low battery indicator lights up when the power is low.

      Precise laser sensor

      Precise laser sensor

      Philips laser ensures extra accuracy and responsiveness. You can work with it on most surfaces

      Works with MAC and PC

      Works with MAC and PC

      Easy-to-use scroll wheel

      User can easily scroll up and down with just one finger.

      Travel pouch doubles as screen cleaner

      The pouch is not only for storage but can also be used as a screen cleaner to clean the dirt on the screen.

      Technical Specifications

      • Connectivity

        Bluetooth
        Yes
        Wireless
        Yes

      • Control

        Scroll wheel
        Yes

      • Sensor

        Laser
        Yes
        Mouse sensitivities
        DPI 1200

      • Green Specifications

        Low Power Standby
        Yes
        Banned Substance Declaration
        • Manufacturer
        • Packaging
        Packaging material
        RPET

      • Power

        Battery type
        AA
        Number of batteries
        2

      • System Requirements

        Mac OS
        Mac OS X 10.2.8 and above
        Operating System
        • Microsoft Windows 2000
        • Microsoft Windows ME
        • Microsoft Windows Vista
        • Microsoft Windows XP
        • Windows 7

      • Accessories

        Pouch
        Travel pouch doubles as screen cleaner
        Included accessories
        2 x AA Batteries

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • 2 x AA Batteries
      • Pouch
      • User manual

          • Battery life of playtime is approximate and may vary depending on application condition. To optimise battery life, user should turn LCD backlight to minimum, connect to headphones (not built-in speakers) and listen at medium volume level and use the product at room temperature.
          • Windows logos are trademarks, or registered trademarks of Microsoft Corporation in the United States and/or other countries.
          • The Bluetooth word mark, figure mark, and combination mark owned by the Bluetooth SIG, Inc.
          • Mac and the Mac logo are trademarks of Apple Inc. registered in the United States and other countries.

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.