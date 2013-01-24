Home
Wireless notebook mouse

SPM6900/10
  • I'm wireless I'm wireless I'm wireless
    Mac

    I'm wireless

    Smart and professional with an effortless scroll wheel, I’m wonderfully wireless and my low battery indicator means you’ll never be caught short without power.

    Smart and professional with an effortless scroll wheel, I’m wonderfully wireless and my low battery indicator means you’ll never be caught short without power.

      I'm wireless

      Interference-free 2.4 GHz wireless connection

      Interference-free 2.4 GHz wireless connection

      The product is connected by a stable wireless solution

      Storable nano dongle

      Storable nano dongle

      The dongle is small and can be stored inside the product. You can also leave the dongle in the USB port without the need to remove it.

      Precise laser sensor

      Precise laser sensor

      Philips laser ensures extra accuracy and responsiveness. You can work with it on most surfaces

      Low battery indicator keeping you informed of power level

      Low battery indicator keeping you informed of power level

      The low battery indicator lights up when the power is low.

      Pouch

      Pouch

      Technical Specifications

      • Connectivity

        Wireless
        Yes
        Plug and Play
        Yes
        Interfacing
        • USB 1.1
        • USB 2.0

      • Control

        Scroll wheel
        Yes

      • Sensor

        Laser
        Yes
        Mouse sensitivities
        DPI 1200

      • Green Specifications

        Low Power Standby
        Yes

      • Power

        Number of batteries
        2
        Battery type
        AAA

      • System Requirements

        Mac OS
        Mac OS X 10.2.8 and above
        Operating System
        • Microsoft Windows 2000
        • Microsoft Windows ME
        • Microsoft Windows Vista
        • Microsoft Windows XP
        • Windows 7
        USB
        Free USB port

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • 2 x AAA Batteries
        • IFU/User Manual

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • Battery AAA Ultra Alkaline
      • Pouch
      • IFU/User Manual

          • Battery life of playtime is approximate and may vary depending on application condition. To optimise battery life, user should turn LCD backlight to minimum, connect to headphones (not built-in speakers) and listen at medium volume level and use the product at room temperature.
          • Windows logos are trademarks, or registered trademarks of Microsoft Corporation in the United States and/or other countries.
          • Mac and the Mac logo are trademarks of Apple Inc. registered in the United States and other countries.

