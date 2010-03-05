  • Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers >

Wireless notebook mouse

SPM6800/10
    -{discount-value}
    Mac

    Wireless notebook mouse

    SPM6800/10

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Wireless notebook mouse

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Wireless notebook mouse

      Really Easy

      • wireless
      Interference-free 2.4 GHz wireless connection

      Interference-free 2.4 GHz wireless connection

      The product is connected by a stable wireless solution

      Storable nano dongle

      Storable nano dongle

      The dongle is small and can be stored inside the product. You can also leave the dongle in the USB port without the need to remove it.

      Low battery indicator keeping you informed of power level

      Low battery indicator keeping you informed of power level

      The low battery indicator lights up when the power is low.

      High-performance LED optic guarantees precision control

      High-performance LED optic guarantees precision control

      Philips optical technology ensures extra accuracy and responsiveness. You can work with it on most surfaces, including wood, plastic or paper.

      Works with MAC and PC

      Works with MAC and PC

      Easy-to-use scroll wheel

      User can easily scroll up and down with just one finger.

      Travel pouch doubles as screen cleaner

      The pouch is not only for storage but can also be used as a screen cleaner to clean the dirt on the screen.

      Technical Specifications

      • Connectivity

        Wireless
        Yes
        Plug and Play
        Yes
        Interfacing
        • USB 1.1
        • USB 2.0

      • Sensor

        Mouse sensitivities
        DPI 1200
        Optical
        Yes

      • Control

        Scroll wheel
        Yes

      • Power

        Number of batteries
        2
        Battery type
        AA

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • 2 x AA Batteries
        • IFU/User Manual
        Pouch
        Travel pouch doubles as screen cleaner

      • Green Specifications

        Low Power Standby
        Yes
        Banned Substance Declaration
        • Manufacturer
        • Packaging
        Packaging material
        RPET

      • System Requirements

        Mac OS
        Mac OS X 10.2.8 and above
        Operating System
        • Microsoft Windows 2000
        • Microsoft Windows ME
        • Microsoft Windows Vista
        • Microsoft Windows XP
        • Windows 7
        USB
        Free USB port

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • Pouch
      • 2 x AA Batteries
      • User manual

          • Battery life of playtime is approximate and may vary depending on application condition. To optimise battery life, user should turn LCD backlight to minimum, connect to headphones (not built-in speakers) and listen at medium volume level and use the product at room temperature.
          • Windows logos are trademarks, or registered trademarks of Microsoft Corporation in the United States and/or other countries.
          • Mac and the Mac logo are trademarks of Apple Inc. registered in the United States and other countries.

