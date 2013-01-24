Home
Portable notebook power adapter

SPJ7100/10
    You must have your notebook charged at all times. The Philips portable notebook power adapter lets you do this all the time, wherever you are. It not only fits into your notebook bag, but it's also a perfect fit for the Philips notebook bag.

      Ready, set, charge

      with Auto voltage

      Auto voltage

      Auto voltage

      You must have your notebook charged at all times. The Philips portable notebook power adapter lets you do this all the time, wherever you are. Simply plug it into the mains anywhere with the right plug shape and straight into your notebook without worrying about adjusting the power to suit your personal notebook.

      Fit into your notebook bag

      Fit into your notebook bag

      The Philips portable notebook power adapter not only fits into your notebook bag, it's also a perfect fit for the Philips notebook bag. Philips notebook bag has a specifically designed pocket to carry your notebook power adapter and many compartments to keep your accessories in place.

      Adjustable length wraparound cable

      Adjustable length wraparound cable

      With a wraparound cable, the cable length can be adjusted to your needs (up to 3 metres). It also enables you to store the cable inside for the best portability.

      Universal connectors fit most notebooks

      Universal connectors fit most notebooks

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        Adapter plug
        Tips compatible to most notebook brands
        Cables
        Wraparound AC and DC cables
        Included accessories
        Quick install guide

      • Connectivity

        Cable length
        up to 3 metres

      • Power Input

        Voltage
        100-240 V

      • Compatibility

        Acer
        Aspire, Aspire timeline, Extensa, Ferrari, TravelMate, TravelMate timeline
        Asus
        Business, Multimedia entertainment, Special edition VX1,Superior mobility, Versatile performance
        Dell
        Adamo, Inspiron, Latitude, Precision, Studio, Vostro, XPS
        Fujitsu
        Lifebook 700, Lifebook P, Lifebook T, Stylistic
        HP
        Compaq, Compaq Presario, Elitebook, Envy, Mini, Pavilion dm1/dm3/dv2/dv6, Probook, Touchsmart
        Lenovo
        B450, G450, IdeaPad U, ThinkPad Edge, ThinkPad X
        MSI
        Classic, Entertainment, Wind netbook
        Toshiba
        Portege, Satellite, Satellite Pro
        Sony
        VGN-G, VGN-TT, VGN-TX, VGN-TZ
        Samsung
        P, Q, R, X

      • Power output

        Current
        3420 mA, 4100 mA
        Voltage
        16 v, 19 v
        Power
        65 W max

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

          • Please refer to the tips list at the connector tips holder, Quick Start Guide (Notebook tips specification table), pamphlet or check www.philips.com (search > SPJ7100 ) for the correct tip selection.
          • To prevent damage to your notebook, please select the correct tip to match the corresponding notebook model.
          • This product is intended only for sales outside the USA

