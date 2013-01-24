Home
Portable netbook power adapter

SPJ5100/10
  • Ready, set, charge Ready, set, charge Ready, set, charge
    Portable netbook power adapter

    SPJ5100/10

    Ready, set, charge

    You must have your netbook charged at all times. The Philips portable netbook power adapter lets you do this all the time, wherever you are. It not only fits into your netbook bag, it's also a perfect fit for the Philips netbook bag.

      Ready, set, charge

      with Auto voltage

      Automatic voltage power adjustment for netbooks

      Automatic voltage power adjustment for netbooks

      You must have your netbook charged at all times. The Philips portable netbook power adapter lets you do this all the time, wherever you are. Simply plug it into the mains anywhere with the right tip and straight into your netbook without worrying about adjusting the power to suit your personal netbook.

      Perfect fit for Philips netbook bag

      Perfect fit for Philips netbook bag

      The Philips portable netbook power adapter not only fits into your netbook bag, it is also the perfect fit for the Philips netbook bag. Philips netbook bag has a specially designed pocket to carry your netbook power adapter and many compartments to keep your accessories in place.

      Adjustable length wraparound cable

      Adjustable length wraparound cable

      The length of the wraparound cable can be adjusted to suit your needs (up to 3 metres). It also enables you to store the cable inside for the best portability.

      I fit neatly into your netbook bag

      All-in-one "cable and power adapter" design enables you to carry around the portable netbook power adapter.

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        Quick install guide
        Adapter plug
        Tips compatible with most netbook brands
        Cables
        Wraparound AC and DC cables

      • Connectivity

        Cable length
        up to 3 metres

      • Power Input

        Voltage
        100-240 V

      • Compatibility

        Acer Aspire one
        AOD150, A110, A150, D150, D250, Pro531 and 751
        Asus
        N10
        Asus Eee PC
        900, 901, 904, 1000, 1002, S101, T91 and MK90
        Asus Seashell
        1005, 1008 and 1101
        BenQ Joybook
        U101, U102, U103, U121 and U131
        Compaq Mini
        700, 702, and 730
        Dell Inspiron Mini
        9, 9n, 910, 10, 10V and 12 series
        Fujitsu
        M1010 and M2010
        Gigabyte
        M912, M1022, S1024, and T1028
        HP Mini
        110, 1000, 1010, 1014, 1019, 1035, 1100 and 1120
        HP Mini Note
        2133, 2140 and 5101
        Kohjinsha
        SA1F00 and SH811 series
        Lenovo IdealPad
        S9, 10, 10-2 and 12
        LG Xnote
        X100, X110, X120 and X130
        MSI Wind NB
        U90, U100 and U115
        Samsung
        NC10, NC20, N110, N120, N130, N140, N310 and N510
        Toshiba
        NB100, NB105 and NB200

      • Power output

        Current
        2500 mA, 2100 mA max.
        Power
        40 W max.
        Voltage
        10.5 V, 12 V, 19 V

          • Please refer to the tips list on the connector tips holder, in the Quick Start Guide (Netbook tips specification table), pamphlet or check www.philips.com (search > SPJ5100) for the correct tip selection.
          • To prevent damage to the netbook, please select the correct tip to match the corresponding netbook model.
          • The manufacturer of this product (SPJ5100) is not liable for consequential damage if it is misused.

