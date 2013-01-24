Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1

Webcam

SPC315NC/00
  • Start chatting on Skype Start chatting on Skype Start chatting on Skype
    -{discount-value}

    Webcam

    SPC315NC/00

    Start chatting on Skype

    The perfect Skype webcam! It's easy to use, takes great images and has a headset for echo-free chatting. You can also e-mail, manage and archive snapshots and video clips with a couple of clicks. Video chatting has never been so easy. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Webcam

    Start chatting on Skype

    The perfect Skype webcam! It's easy to use, takes great images and has a headset for echo-free chatting. You can also e-mail, manage and archive snapshots and video clips with a couple of clicks. Video chatting has never been so easy. See all benefits

    Start chatting on Skype

    The perfect Skype webcam! It's easy to use, takes great images and has a headset for echo-free chatting. You can also e-mail, manage and archive snapshots and video clips with a couple of clicks. Video chatting has never been so easy. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Webcam

    Start chatting on Skype

    The perfect Skype webcam! It's easy to use, takes great images and has a headset for echo-free chatting. You can also e-mail, manage and archive snapshots and video clips with a couple of clicks. Video chatting has never been so easy. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all Webcam

      Start chatting on Skype

      • CIF
      • CMOS

      Multimedia headset and head mic for best sound quality

      Included with your webcam is a Philips multimedia headset. The head mic ensures optimum sound quality and comfortable use.

      30 frames per second video at Skype resolutions

      With 30 frames per second you will enjoy natural-looking and full motion video calls without jumpy images. This is the same refresh rate that Skype uses and makes video chatting a much more enjoyable experience.

      VGA resolution (640 x 480) for sharp images

      VGA (640 x 480) means around 300,000 pixels are used to create the total image. This VGA resolution ensures sharp images for use in documents, webpages and e-mails.

      Automatic Picture Optimiser for super image quality

      The Automatic Picture Optimiser helps you get the most out of your webcam by automatically adjusting the camera and image settings to match the light available.

      Rotating lens for perfect aiming and natural images

      Rotating lens for perfect aiming and natural images. You can get the right camera angle quickly and easily without having to put things underneath it to change the tilt.

      Stable mount on any monitor, laptop or desk

      The multifunctional stand makes it easy for you to mount the webcam on any monitor, laptop, notebook or flat surface.

      Installation manager for easy setup

      Install your webcam in seconds with the handy Installation Manager. Just follow the easy, step-by-step instructions and you'll have the webcam set up to match your computer perfectly.

      Perfectly compatible with Skype and other messaging services

      The webcam and its software have been designed with Skype and other messaging systems in mind. Add video to Skype, MSN Messenger, Yahoo!, AOL Messenger and other free messaging services. It also works with Windows Messenger and NetMeeting for multi-person video conferencing and is designed to be future-proof.

      Compatible with all available imaging software

      The webcam works with all available free and professional imaging software. Take a snapshot or still picture from your video and open it with any image program.

      Snapshot button lets you take great instant photos

      With just one press of this button, your webcam takes a picture automatically. It's a fun way to share your pictures by adding them to e-mails, webpages or documents.

      Take, archive and manage images and V-mails with VLounge

      Software for capturing, managing and archiving snapshots and video clips in a very convenient way. With just a couple of mouse clicks you will be able to create and send Video mails. This software package gives you all you need to take full advantage of your Philips webcam.

      VLounge QuickLaunch button for instant operation

      To start up the VLounge application, simply press the QuickLaunch button

      Technical Specifications

      • Video and snapshot capturing

        Sensor
        CMOS
        Sensor resolution
        QVGA
        Video resolution
        QVGA
        Snapshot resolution
        QVGA
        Interpolated snapshot res.
        VGA
        Max. frame rate
        30  fps
        Lens
        f: 6 mm, F2.8, D42°
        White balance
        2600 – 7600 k
        Min. illuminance
        < 10 lux
        Colour depth
        24  bit

      • Mechanics

        Laptop clamp
        Yes
        LCD clamp
        Yes
        CRT stand
        Yes
        Desktop stand
        Yes
        Built-in digital microphone
        No
        QuickLaunch button
        Yes
        Snapshot button
        Yes

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • Quick install guide
        • User Manual
        • Multimedia headset

      • Software

        Add video to
        • MSN Messenger
        • Yahoo! Messenger
        • AOL Messenger
        • Skype

      • System Requirements

        Operating System
        • Microsoft Windows 98
        • Microsoft Windows ME
        • Microsoft Windows 2000
        • Microsoft Windows XP
        Processor
        Pentium II 500 MHz or faster
        RAM memory
        128 MB RAM
        Sound card
        Yes
        USB
        Free USB port
        Internet connection
        Yes
        Hard disk space
        200 MB
        CD-ROM or DVD-ROM Drive
        Yes

      • Connectivity

        Cable length
        1.5 m
        PC Link
        USB 1.1

      • Dimensions

        Product depth
        74  mm
        Product height
        142  mm
        Product weight (g)
        120
        Product width
        74  mm

      • Packaging Data

        12NC
        908210008674
        EAN/UPC/GTIN
        87 10895 97758 6
        Gross weight
        0.436  kg
        Height
        190  mm
        Length
        190  mm
        Width
        90  mm
        Quantity
        1
        Tare weight
        0.316  kg

      • Outer Carton

        EAN/UPC/GTIN
        87 10895 97980 1
        Quantity
        6
        Gross weight
        3.156  kg
        Tare weight
        2.436  kg
        Length
        387  mm
        Width
        285  mm
        Height
        208  mm

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • Quick install guide
      • User Manual
      • Multimedia headset

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Discover

          MyPhilips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.