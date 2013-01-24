Other items in the box
- Quick install guide
- User Manual
- Multimedia headset
Start chatting on Skype
The perfect Skype webcam! It's easy to use, takes great images and has a headset for echo-free chatting. You can also e-mail, manage and archive snapshots and video clips with a couple of clicks. Video chatting has never been so easy. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Included with your webcam is a Philips multimedia headset. The head mic ensures optimum sound quality and comfortable use.
With 30 frames per second you will enjoy natural-looking and full motion video calls without jumpy images. This is the same refresh rate that Skype uses and makes video chatting a much more enjoyable experience.
VGA (640 x 480) means around 300,000 pixels are used to create the total image. This VGA resolution ensures sharp images for use in documents, webpages and e-mails.
The Automatic Picture Optimiser helps you get the most out of your webcam by automatically adjusting the camera and image settings to match the light available.
Rotating lens for perfect aiming and natural images. You can get the right camera angle quickly and easily without having to put things underneath it to change the tilt.
The multifunctional stand makes it easy for you to mount the webcam on any monitor, laptop, notebook or flat surface.
Install your webcam in seconds with the handy Installation Manager. Just follow the easy, step-by-step instructions and you'll have the webcam set up to match your computer perfectly.
The webcam and its software have been designed with Skype and other messaging systems in mind. Add video to Skype, MSN Messenger, Yahoo!, AOL Messenger and other free messaging services. It also works with Windows Messenger and NetMeeting for multi-person video conferencing and is designed to be future-proof.
The webcam works with all available free and professional imaging software. Take a snapshot or still picture from your video and open it with any image program.
With just one press of this button, your webcam takes a picture automatically. It's a fun way to share your pictures by adding them to e-mails, webpages or documents.
Software for capturing, managing and archiving snapshots and video clips in a very convenient way. With just a couple of mouse clicks you will be able to create and send Video mails. This software package gives you all you need to take full advantage of your Philips webcam.
To start up the VLounge application, simply press the QuickLaunch button
