Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1

Webcam

SPC225NC/00
  • Videochat now! Videochat now! Videochat now!
    -{discount-value}

    Webcam

    SPC225NC/00

    Videochat now!

    Getting online with friends and family has never been simpler. With this easy-to-use webcam you can videochat for free using Skype, Windows Live Messenger or other free services. A headset is also included so you're instantly ready to go. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Webcam

    Videochat now!

    Getting online with friends and family has never been simpler. With this easy-to-use webcam you can videochat for free using Skype, Windows Live Messenger or other free services. A headset is also included so you're instantly ready to go. See all benefits

    Videochat now!

    Getting online with friends and family has never been simpler. With this easy-to-use webcam you can videochat for free using Skype, Windows Live Messenger or other free services. A headset is also included so you're instantly ready to go. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Webcam

    Videochat now!

    Getting online with friends and family has never been simpler. With this easy-to-use webcam you can videochat for free using Skype, Windows Live Messenger or other free services. A headset is also included so you're instantly ready to go. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all Webcam

      Videochat now!

      • CIF
      • CMOS

      Smooth image with 30 frames per second video

      Sit back and enjoy superior viewing with 30 frames per second video. This gives you smoother video images and a better all-round video chatting experience.

      VGA resolution (640 x 480) for sharp images

      VGA (640 x 480) means around 300,000 pixels are used to create the total image. This VGA resolution ensures sharp images for use in documents, webpages and e-mails.

      Turn the camera 360° on its pivot joint

      Enjoy easy webcamming freedom with this handy pivot joint design. Just twist the camera 360° in any direction to film anywhere in your room without moving the webcam at all.

      In-ear headset with mic for echo-free chatting

      The headset fits conveniently in your ear and the microphone is located on the cord below your mouth for easy recording. Get echo-free video instantly with this handy handset with built-in mic.

      Compatible with all instant messaging services

      The webcam and its software have been designed with all instant messaging services in mind. Add video to Skype, Windows Live Messenger, Yahoo! Messenger, AOL Instant Messenger and other services.

      Installation manager for easy setup

      Install your webcam in seconds with the handy Installation Manager. Just follow the easy, step-by-step instructions and you'll have the webcam set up to match your computer perfectly.

      Stable mount on any monitor, laptop or desk

      The multifunctional stand makes it easy for you to mount the webcam on any monitor, laptop, notebook or flat surface.

      Snapshot button lets you take great instant photos

      With just one press of this button, your webcam takes a picture automatically. It's a fun way to share your pictures by adding them to e-mails, webpages or documents.

      Compatible with all available imaging software

      The webcam works with all available free and professional imaging software. Take a snapshot or still picture from your video and open it with any image program.

      Technical Specifications

      • Video and snapshot capturing

        Sensor
        CMOS
        Sensor resolution
        CIF
        Video resolution
        CIF
        Snapshot resolution
        CIF
        Max. frame rate
        30  fps
        Lens
        F2.2, D54°
        White balance
        2600 – 7600 k
        Colour depth
        24  bit

      • Mechanics

        Laptop clamp
        Yes
        LCD clamp
        Yes
        CRT stand
        Yes
        Desktop stand
        Yes
        Built-in digital microphone
        No
        Snapshot button
        Yes

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • User Manual
        • Multimedia headset SHM2000

      • Software

        Add video to
        • Yahoo! Messenger
        • AOL Messenger
        • Skype
        • ICQ
        • QQ
        • Windows Live Messenger

      • System Requirements

        Operating System
        • Microsoft Windows 98
        • Microsoft Windows ME
        • Microsoft Windows 2000
        • Microsoft Windows XP
        • Microsoft Windows Vista Home
        • Microsoft Windows Vista
        Processor
        Pentium II 500 MHz or faster
        RAM memory
        128 MB RAM
        Sound card
        Yes
        USB
        Free USB port
        Internet connection
        Yes
        Hard disk space
        200 MB
        CD-ROM or DVD-ROM Drive
        Yes

      • Connectivity

        Cable length
        1.5
        PC Link
        USB 1.1

      • Dimensions

        Product depth
        75  mm
        Product height
        125  mm
        Product width
        35  mm
        Product weight (g)
        82

      • Packaging Data

        12NC
        867000028287
        EAN/UPC/GTIN
        87 12581 32418 6
        Quantity
        1
        Height
        188  mm
        Length
        231  mm
        Width
        93  mm
        Gross weight
        0.376  kg
        Tare weight
        0.275  kg

      • Outer Carton

        EAN/UPC/GTIN
        87 12581 33417 8
        Quantity
        6
        Length
        400  mm
        Height
        275  mm
        Width
        301  mm
        Gross weight
        3.06  kg
        Tare weight
        2.336  kg

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • User Manual
      • Multimedia headset SHM2000

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Discover

          MyPhilips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.