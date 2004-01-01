Search terms

Shaver S9000 Prestige SP9840/32 Wet & dry electric shaver, Series 9000

SP9841/32
  • -{discount-value}

    Shaver S9000 Prestige SP9840/32 Wet & dry electric shaver, Series 9000

    SP9841/32

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Shaver S9000 Prestige SP9840/32 Wet & dry electric shaver, Series 9000

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Shaver S9000 Prestige SP9840/32 Wet & dry electric shaver, Series 9000

    Similar products

    See all Series shavers

      Up to 0.00 mm skin-level closeness with our Lift & Cut System

      Up to 0.00 mm skin-level closeness with our Lift & Cut System

      Our patented, unique Lift & Cut rotary shaving system lifts the hair gently out of its root before cutting it precisely and closely at skin level (up to 0.00 mm to the skin), without the blades even touching your skin. Precision at its best, for a clean shave until evening*.

      Cuts hair in every direction with 360-degree rotating blades

      Cuts hair in every direction with 360-degree rotating blades

      Philips rotary shavers are specifically designed to match your natural hair growth, capturing all of the hairs growing in any direction, thanks to 360 degree rotating blades that cut in all directions. With up to 165,000 cutting actions per minute, the NanoTech Dual Precision blades cut up to 25% more hair per stroke**.

      Adapts to every contour with the Ultraflex Suspension System

      Adapts to every contour with the Ultraflex Suspension System

      The Ultraflex Suspension System with fully flexible heads completely adapt to every contour of your face, catching even difficult hairs in the neck. The result is an exceptionally smooth and comfortable shave.

      50% smoother*** gliding with Hydro SkinGlide Coating

      50% smoother*** gliding with Hydro SkinGlide Coating

      Our best protective coating lies between the shaver heads and your skin. Made of up to 500,000 microtech beads with hydrophilic properties per square centimetre, which create 50%*** smoother gliding on skin for maximum skin comfort.

      Built to last: 7 year motor and battery lifetime

      Built to last: 7 year motor and battery lifetime

      Our shaver motor and battery are engineered for durability with a 7 year motor & battery lifetime and its long lasting power ensures a powerful shave. Our self-sharpening blades stay like new for 2 years.

      Adjusts to your beard density with Power Adapt Sensor​

      Adjusts to your beard density with Power Adapt Sensor​

      The electric shaver has an intelligent facial-hair sensing technology that reads hair density 500 times per second. The Power Adapt Sensor auto-adapts the cutting power for an effortless and gentle shave.

      Ultimate speed and efficiency with the Top-Spin Digital Motor​

      Ultimate speed and efficiency with the Top-Spin Digital Motor​

      Maximum high-speed rotations for maximum efficiency. Our most advanced Top Spin Digital Motor ensures a precise shave for any facial contour or hair density.

      Customise your shave with Personal Comfort Settings

      Customise your shave with Personal Comfort Settings

      Adjust the speed of your shaver to low, medium or high speed with the Personal Comfort Settings. Personalise your shaving routine to your own skin and preferences.

      Deep cleaning in just 1 minute with the Quick Cleaning Pod

      Deep cleaning in just 1 minute with the Quick Cleaning Pod

      Powerful cleaning pod thoroughly cleans and lubricates your shaver in just 1 minute, keeping it performing at its best for longer. The pod is 10 x more effective than cleaning with water****. It is the world's smallest cleaning pod, so you can store it easily and use it anywhere.

      Choose a convenient dry or refreshing wet shave

      Choose a convenient dry or refreshing wet shave

      Adapt your shaving routine to your needs. With Wet and Dry, you can go for a comfortable dry shave or a refreshing wet shave. You can shave with gel or foam, even under the shower.

      Made with care for you and the planet

      Made with care for you and the planet

      At Philips, we drive sustainability in all aspects of product creation. All our 9000 Prestige shavers are made with high-quality, long-lasting components and recyclable packaging, while our blades are made from 80% recycled steel and produced in a factory that uses 100% renewable energy.

      Digital display with intuitive icons for convenience & ease

      Digital display with intuitive icons for convenience & ease

      The intuitive display shows relevant information, enabling you to get the best performance out of your shaver: - 3 digit (%) battery indicator - Cleaning Indicator - Battery Low Indicator - Replacement Head Indicator - Travel Lock Indicator

      60 minutes of cordless shaving once fully charged

      60 minutes of cordless shaving once fully charged

      This advanced charging system gives you two convenient options: 60 minutes of running time after a full charge, or a quick charge for one shave.

      Protects your shaver and accessories

      The S9000 Prestige Shaver comes neatly packed in a premium travel case to store all of your click-on accessories. Ideal for travel or keeping it safe when it's not in use.

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Find a spare part or an accessory

      Go to parts and accessories

      Accessories

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Register

            Subscribe to our newsletter

            Discover

            MyPhilips

            Register for exclusive benefits

            Exclusive offers, just for you.

            Sign up to enjoy:

            Early access to promotions

            Exclusive member days and offers

            News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

            *

            I would like to receive promotional communications based on my preferences and behavior, about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time !

            What does this mean?
            © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2024. All rights reserved.

            Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.