Presenter

SNP3000U/10
  I'll present perfectly
    Presenter

    SNP3000U/10

    I'll present perfectly

    The Philips Presenter gives you the freedom to reach out to your audience. Simple yet functional, it ensures your presentations will always look professional

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Presenter

    I'll present perfectly

    The Philips Presenter gives you the freedom to reach out to your audience. Simple yet functional, it ensures your presentations will always look professional

    I'll present perfectly

    The Philips Presenter gives you the freedom to reach out to your audience. Simple yet functional, it ensures your presentations will always look professional

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Presenter

    I'll present perfectly

    The Philips Presenter gives you the freedom to reach out to your audience. Simple yet functional, it ensures your presentations will always look professional

      I'll present perfectly

      Interference-free 2.4 GHz wireless connection

      Interference-free 2.4 GHz wireless connection

      The product is connected by a stable wireless solution

      Storable nano dongle

      Storable nano dongle

      The dongle is small and can be stored inside the product. You can also leave the dongle in the USB port without the need to remove it.

      Low battery indicator keeping you informed of power level

      Low battery indicator keeping you informed of power level

      The low battery indicator lights up when the power is low.

      Pouch

      Pouch

      Precise laser pointer

      Laser pointer for precise pointing

      Technical Specifications

      • Connectivity

        Wireless
        Yes
        Plug and Play
        Yes
        Interfacing
        • USB 1.1
        • USB 2.0

      • Green Specifications

        Low Power Standby
        Yes

      • Power

        Battery type
        AAA
        Number of batteries
        1

      • System Requirements

        Mac OS
        Mac OS X 10.2.8 and above
        Operating System
        • Microsoft Windows 2000
        • Microsoft Windows ME
        • Microsoft Windows Vista
        • Microsoft Windows XP
        USB
        Free USB port

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        IFU/User Manual

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • Battery AAA Ultra Alkaline
      • Pouch
      • IFU/User Manual

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

          • Battery life of playtime is approximate and may vary depending on application condition. To optimise battery life, user should turn LCD backlight to minimum, connect to headphones (not built-in speakers) and listen at medium volume level and use the product at room temperature.
          • Windows logos are trademarks, or registered trademarks of Microsoft Corporation in the United States and/or other countries.
          • Mac and the Mac logo are trademarks of Apple Inc. registered in the United States and other countries.

