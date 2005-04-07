Search terms

Armband case

SJM2003/10
      Conveniently carry your digital music player

      • Universal

      Universal design fits most digital music players

      Universal design fits most digital music players. It allows you to carry and protect your digital music player.

      Dual zip closure

      Convenient dual zip closure provides easy access to your digital music player.

      Mesh pocket for easy media organisation

      Elastic mesh pocket expands to easily hold and organise your media.

      Adjustable strap with velcro fastener

      Adjustable strap with velcro fastener allows you to comfortably carry your digital music player.

      Technical Specifications

      • Packaging

        EAN/UPC/GTIN
        00 26616 02393 6
        Quantity
        1
        Length
        22.6  cm
        Width
        9.5  cm
        Height
        4.5  cm
        Gross weight
        0.10  kg
        Tare weight
        0.02  kg
        Net weight
        0.08  kg

      • Inner Carton

        EAN/UPC/GTIN
        1 00 26616 02393 3
        Quantity
        6
        Length
        335  mm
        Width
        110  mm
        Height
        143  mm
        Gross weight
        0.74  kg
        Tare weight
        0.14  kg
        Net weight
        0.6  kg

      • Outer Box

        EAN/UPC/GTIN
        2 00 26616 02393 0
        Quantity
        36
        Gross weight
        4.87  kg
        Tare weight
        4.76  kg
        Net weight
        0.11  kg
        Height (cm)
        31  cm
        Length (cm)
        36  cm
        Width (cm)
        36  cm

