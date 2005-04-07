Conveniently carry your digital music player
Take your digital music player anywhere with this universally designed protective carrying case. Dual zip enclosure provides easy cable management. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Conveniently carry your digital music player
Take your digital music player anywhere with this universally designed protective carrying case. Dual zip enclosure provides easy cable management. See all benefits
Conveniently carry your digital music player
Take your digital music player anywhere with this universally designed protective carrying case. Dual zip enclosure provides easy cable management. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Conveniently carry your digital music player
Take your digital music player anywhere with this universally designed protective carrying case. Dual zip enclosure provides easy cable management. See all benefits
Universal design fits most digital music players. It allows you to carry and protect your digital music player.
Convenient dual zip closure provides easy access to your digital music player.
Elastic mesh pocket expands to easily hold and organise your media.
Adjustable strap with velcro fastener allows you to comfortably carry your digital music player.
Packaging
Inner Carton
Outer Box