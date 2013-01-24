Home
Neckband Headphones

SHS8200/00
  • Extra Bass Extra Bass Extra Bass
    The large 32 mm speaker drivers and bass beat vents create a spectacular big bass beat sound, while the ultra-flat foldable neckband is easy to store and carry.

      Extra Bass

      Ultra compact folds flat for storage

      32 mm speaker driver delivers high-performance sound

      The 32 mm speaker driver is a compact yet powerful element for delivering non-distorted sound with any given input power.

      Bass beat vents allow air movement for better sound

      Bass beat vents allow air movement for better sound with a deep, rich bass.

      Neodymium magnets enhance bass performance and sensitivity

      Neodymium is the best material for producing a strong magnetic field for greater sensitivity in a voice coil, better bass response and higher overall sound quality.

      Enjoy best-in-class performance and optimum sound quality

      Acoustically-tuned design and high-quality drivers ensure best-in-class audio performance.

      24 k gold-plated plug ensures an ultra-reliable connection

      You can rest assured that the precious metal gold finishing on the plug will give you a more reliable connection for better quality audio.

      Ultra-soft fabric for maximum wearing comfort

      The ultra-soft material used is soft on the skin, for maximum wearing comfort.

      Ergonomically shaped headphone enhances user comfort

      This headphone is designed around the shape of your ear for extra comfort and more enjoyment during longer periods of listening.

      Flat when folded, it fits easily in your travel bag

      The headphone set is designed to be folded flat, so that it fits in your travel bag easily.

      Reinforced cable connection ensures extra durability

      A soft plastic part on the ear shell reduces cable strain, protects the connection and prevents damage from repeated bending.

      Single-sided cable reduces tangling and improves comfort

      The cable is conveniently connected to just one side, considerably reducing the risk of tangling and simplifying winding the cable up for storage.

      A 1.2 m long cable that is ideal for outdoor use

      The ideal cable length to give you the freedom to put your audio device where you want.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Acoustic system
        open
        Magnet type
        Neodymium
        Voice coil
        CCAW
        Diaphragm
        Mylar dome
        Frequency response
        12–24,000  Hz
        Impedance
        24  ohm
        Maximum power input
        100  mW
        Sensitivity
        106  dB
        Speaker diameter
        32  mm
        Type
        Dynamic

      • Connectivity

        Cable Connection
        one-sided
        Cable length
        1.2  m
        Connector
        3.5  mm
        Finishing of connector
        Gold-plated
        Type of cable
        OFC

      • Packaging dimensions

        Height
        23.2  cm
        Width
        12.5  cm
        Depth
        3.2  cm
        Net weight
        0.056  kg
        Gross weight
        0.14  kg
        Tare weight
        0.084  kg
        EAN
        87 10895 93689 7
        Number of products included
        1
        Packaging type
        Blister

      • Outer Carton

        Length
        51  cm
        Width
        30  cm
        Height
        56  cm
        Net weight
        8.72  kg
        Gross weight
        9.4  kg
        Tare weight
        0.68  kg
        EAN
        87 10895 93691 0
        Number of consumer packages
        48

      • Inner Carton

        Length
        24  cm
        Width
        13.5  cm
        Height
        26  cm
        Net weight
        0.84  kg
        Gross weight
        1.09  kg
        Tare weight
        0.25  kg
        EAN
        87 10895 93690 3
        Number of consumer packages
        6

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.