Ear hook Headset

SHS8105A/00
  • Precise fit Precise fit Precise fit
    Enjoy great sound in supreme comfort with these headphones. These rotatable ear hooks adjust to your ears for a soft but highly secure fit. The choice of three cap sizes ensures a perfect seal to enhance the premium-quality sound. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Powerful speakers for listening pleasure

      3 interchangeable rubber ear caps for optimal fit in all ears

      3 interchangeable rubber ear caps for optimal fit in all ears

      With a choice of 3 interchangeable ear caps from size small to large, there is sure to be a pair that makes these Philips earphones fit your ear perfectly.

      Integrated microphone and call button

      Integrated microphone and call button

      With the integrated microphone and call button you can use this Philips headset for music as well as calls from your mobile phone. Enjoy hands-free calling, while easily accepting and ending calls from your headset.

      A 1.2 m long cable that is ideal for outdoor use

      The ideal cable length to give you the freedom to put your audio device where you want.

      Anti-tug design for an extra secure fit

      Thanks to its unique design no matter what activities you participate in, these headphones will remain securely and comfortably inside your ears. When the cable is pulled they grip tighter.

      Flexible rubber ear hooks for a comfortable and secure fit

      The rubber ear hooks provide a non-slip grip for an extra secure and comfortable fit, ensuring that the headphones remain in place for hours of comfort. Ideal for active use.

      Passive noise isolation for better sound at lower volume

      The perfect, snug fit inside your ear stops unwanted background noise detracting from the pure pleasure of your favourite music. This means you still enjoy the headphones' superb sound quality at lower volume settings and also benefit from a longer battery life.

      Turbo Bass gives you superb deep and dynamic bass tones

      The unique bass wave design "turbo-charges" the low tones by directing them towards your ears. The result is a fantastically realistic and more involved experience.

      Ultra small efficient driver for perfect fit, perfect sound

      This means you still enjoy the headphones' superb sound quality at lower volume settings, and also benefit from a longer battery life.

      Personalise your sound and buttons via the Philips Headset App

      Download the Philips Headset App to personalise the sound of your headset as well as the remote to Answer/End call, Play/Pause music, Adjust volume +/- and Change tracks.

      Technical Specifications

      • Product dimensions

        Width
        1.2  cm
        Width
        0.5  inch
        Height
        4.8  cm
        Height
        1.9  inch
        Depth
        2.3  cm
        Depth
        0.9  inch
        Weight
        0.02  kg
        Weight
        0.044  lb

      • Packaging dimensions

        Type of shelf placement
        Soother
        Height
        17.2  cm
        Height
        6.8  inch
        Width
        9.5  cm
        Width
        3.7  inch
        Depth
        3  cm
        Depth
        1.2  inch
        Net weight
        0.02  kg
        Net weight
        0.044  lb
        Gross weight
        0.056  kg
        Gross weight
        0.123  lb
        Tare weight
        0.036  kg
        Tare weight
        0.079  lb
        EAN
        69 23410 71527 9
        Number of products included
        1
        Packaging type
        Soother

      • Inner Carton

        Length
        18.5  cm
        Length
        7.3  inch
        Width
        10.5  cm
        Width
        4.1  inch
        Height
        10.4  cm
        Height
        4.1  inch
        Net weight
        0.06  kg
        Net weight
        0.132  lb
        Gross weight
        0.208  kg
        Gross weight
        0.458  lb
        Tare weight
        0.148  kg
        Tare weight
        0.326  lb
        GTIN
        2 69 23410 71527 3
        Number of consumer packages
        3

      • Outer Carton

        Length
        39.2  cm
        Length
        15.4  inch
        Width
        23.2  cm
        Width
        9.1  inch
        Height
        25  cm
        Height
        9.8  inch
        Net weight
        0.48  kg
        Net weight
        1.058  lb
        Gross weight
        2.234  kg
        Gross weight
        4.925  lb
        Tare weight
        1.754  kg
        Tare weight
        3.867  lb
        GTIN
        1 69 23410 71527 6
        Number of consumer packages
        24

      • Sound

        Frequency response
        19–22,000  Hz
        Impedance
        16 Ohm
        Sensitivity
        107 dB
        Speaker diameter
        8.6  mm
        Maximum power input
        30  mW

