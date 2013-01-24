Home
Ear hook Headphones

SHS8100/10
    Enjoy great sound in supreme comfort with these headphones. These rotatable ear hooks adjust to your ears for a soft but highly secure fit. The choice of three cap sizes ensures a perfect seal to enhance the premium-quality sound.

    Enjoy great sound in supreme comfort with these headphones. These rotatable ear hooks adjust to your ears for a soft but highly secure fit. The choice of three cap sizes ensures a perfect seal to enhance the premium-quality sound. See all benefits

    Precise fit

    Enjoy great sound in supreme comfort with these headphones. These rotatable ear hooks adjust to your ears for a soft but highly secure fit. The choice of three cap sizes ensures a perfect seal to enhance the premium-quality sound. See all benefits

    Enjoy great sound in supreme comfort with these headphones. These rotatable ear hooks adjust to your ears for a soft but highly secure fit. The choice of three cap sizes ensures a perfect seal to enhance the premium-quality sound. See all benefits

      Precise fit

      Powerful speakers for listening pleasure

      • Black
      3 interchangeable rubber ear caps for optimal fit in all ears

      3 interchangeable rubber ear caps for optimal fit in all ears

      With a choice of 3 interchangeable ear caps from size small to large, there is sure to be a pair that makes these Philips earphones fit your ear perfectly.

      Ultra small efficient driver for perfect fit, perfect sound

      This means you still enjoy the headphones' superb sound quality at lower volume settings, and also benefit from a longer battery life.

      Passive noise isolation for better sound at lower volume

      The perfect, snug fit inside your ear stops unwanted background noise detracting from the pure pleasure of your favourite music. This means you still enjoy the headphones' superb sound quality at lower volume settings and also benefit from a longer battery life.

      Turbo Bass gives you superb deep and dynamic bass tones

      The unique bass wave design "turbo-charges" the low tones by directing them towards your ears. The result is a fantastically realistic and more involved experience.

      24 k gold-plated plug ensures an ultra-reliable connection

      You can rest assured that the precious metal gold finishing on the plug will give you a more reliable connection for better quality audio.

      Flexible rubber ear hooks for a comfortable and secure fit

      The rubber ear hooks provide a non-slip grip for an extra secure and comfortable fit, ensuring that the headphones remain in place for hours of comfort. Ideal for active use.

      Rear cable exit enhances comfort and convenience

      The headphone cable is centred at the back of the neckband so you're hardly aware it's even there.

      Anti-tug design for an extra secure fit

      Thanks to its unique design no matter what activities you participate in, these headphones will remain securely and comfortably inside your ears. When the cable is pulled they grip tighter.

      A 1.2 m long cable that is ideal for outdoor use

      The ideal cable length to give you the freedom to put your audio device where you want.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Acoustic system
        open
        Magnet type
        Neodymium
        Diaphragm
        Mylar dome
        Voice coil
        CCAW
        Frequency response
        9–24 000  Hz
        Impedance
        16  ohm
        Maximum power input
        30  mW
        Sensitivity
        107  dB
        Speaker diameter
        15  mm
        Type
        Dynamic

      • Connectivity

        Cable Connection
        two-parallel, symmetric
        Cable length
        1.2  m
        Connector
        3.5  mm
        Finishing of connector
        Gold-plated
        Type of cable
        OFC

      • Inner Carton

        Gross weight
        0.179  kg
        Height
        10.5  cm
        Length
        18  cm
        Net weight
        0.045  kg
        Tare weight
        0.134  kg
        Width
        8.6  cm
        EAN
        87 12581 52352 7
        Number of consumer packages
        3

      • Outer Carton

        Gross weight
        1.707  kg
        Height
        25  cm
        Length
        38  cm
        Net weight
        0.36  kg
        Tare weight
        1.347  kg
        Width
        19.3  cm
        EAN
        87 12581 52351 0
        Number of consumer packages
        24

      • Packaging dimensions

        Depth
        2.5  cm
        Gross weight
        0.048  kg
        Height
        17.5  cm
        Net weight
        0.015  kg
        Tare weight
        0.033  kg
        Width
        9.5  cm
        EAN
        87 12581 52350 3
        Number of products included
        1
        Packaging type
        Blister
        Type of shelf placement
        Both

      • Product dimensions

        Depth
        2.3  cm
        Height
        5  cm
        Weight
        0.015  kg
        Width
        3.4  cm

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.