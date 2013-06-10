Discontinued
SHQ3200PP/10
Tuned for Sports
With its patented adjustable ear hook, the lightweight and sweat-resistant SHQ3200 lets you focus on whatever workout you're doing, without losing motivation. Apart from the amazing sound keeping you going, you'll barely know they're there.
ActionFit
Earhook
Purple
With their patented adjustable ear hook, ActionFit headphones ensure the ultimate fit that's secure yet comfortable. Just hook the headphones onto your ears and slide the adjustable hook up or down to snugly fit your ear. Now you're all set to conquer any workout or terrain – your headphones are staying on, no matter what.
ActionFit headphones come with their own clip and pouch for easy cable management and safe storage. Enjoy a tangle-free workout with the clip, then stash your headphones in the breathable pouch. Don't sweat it!
ActionFit headphones boast finely tuned 9-mm drivers that are specifically designed to generate excellent sound. Sound so pristine and powerful that you'll easily immerse yourself in your workout – and get the most out of your music and moves.