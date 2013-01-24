Home
ActionFit

Sports in ear headphones

SHQ1200/10
    Tuned for sports

    The featherweight SHQ1200 is your perfect gym workout and running companion. Sweat- and rain-resistant, the sturdy headphones guarantee powerful bass and optimal fit, thanks to a trio of ear caps to choose from.

    The featherweight SHQ1200 is your perfect gym workout and running companion. Sweat- and rain-resistant, the sturdy headphones guarantee powerful bass and optimal fit, thanks to a trio of ear caps to choose from. See all benefits

      Tuned for sports

      Sweat-resistant and rain-proof

      Anti-slip rubber ear caps keep the headphone in - always

      Anti-slip rubber ear caps keep the headphone in - always

      Your ActionFit headphones are crafted from high-grade anti-slip rubber, which means that once you slip them into your ears, they'll stay there securely and comfortably – no matter how long or strenuous your workout.

      Kevlar-reinforced cable for ultimate durability

      Kevlar-reinforced cable for ultimate durability

      Your ActionFit headphones are specially designed for durability and strength. Their Kevlar-coated cable is well protected against tearing and breaking, and can withstand extreme environments – and workouts.

      Sweat-resistant and rain-proof – ideal for any workout

      Sweat-resistant and rain-proof – ideal for any workout

      ActionFit headphones are specially designed for any active lifestyle. Whatever your sport or workout preference, your headphones can handle the heat, wet and sweat! Crafted with premium water-resistant materials, your headphones are comfortable, sweat-proof and rain-proof.

      4-g headphones for superb fit and ultra-lightweight comfort

      4-g headphones for superb fit and ultra-lightweight comfort

      Your ActionFit headphones weigh in at a mere 4 g, making them ultra-lightweight and a pleasure to wear. In fact, you will hardly notice them when you're working out – just the superb, powerful sound that keeps you focused and motivated.

      3 choices of ear cap size for optimal fit

      3 choices of ear cap size for optimal fit

      Reflective stopper in the cable

      Reflective stopper in the cable

      13.6-mm drivers deliver powerful sound

      13.6-mm drivers deliver powerful sound

      Cable clip and protective pouch for easy use and storage

      ActionFit headphones come with their own clip and pouch for easy cable management and safe storage. Enjoy a tangle-free workout with the clip, then stash your headphones in the breathable pouch. Don't sweat it!

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Diaphragm
        Mylar dome
        Frequency response
        30–20,000  Hz
        Impedance
        32 Ohm
        Sensitivity
        110 dB
        Maximum power input
        10 mW
        Speaker diameter
        13.5 mm
        Voice coil
        CCAW
        Acoustic system
        Closed
        Type
        Dynamic

      • Connectivity

        Connector
        3.5  mm
        Cable length
        1.0  m
        Cable Connection
        two-parallel, symmetric
        Finishing of connector
        Gold plated
        Type of cable
        OFC

      • Accessories

        Storage pouch
        Yes
        Cable management
        Cable clip

      • Packaging dimensions

        EAN
        69 23410 71651 1
        Number of products included
        1
        Packaging type
        Soother
        Depth
        2.5  cm
        Gross weight
        0.052  kg
        Height
        17.5  cm
        Net weight
        0,01818  kg
        Tare weight
        0,03382  kg
        Type of shelf placement
        Soother
        Width
        9.5  cm

      • Inner Carton

        GTIN
        2 69 23410 71651 5
        Number of consumer packages
        3
        Gross weight
        0.189  kg
        Height
        10.5  cm
        Length
        18  cm
        Net weight
        0,05454  kg
        Tare weight
        0,13446  kg
        Width
        8.2  cm

      • Outer Carton

        GTIN
        1 69 23410 71651 8
        Number of consumer packages
        24
        Gross weight
        1,795  kg
        Height
        24.8  cm
        Length
        38  cm
        Net weight
        0,43632  kg
        Tare weight
        1,35868  kg
        Width
        18.1  cm

      • Product dimensions

        Depth
        2.8  cm
        Height
        8  cm
        Weight
        0,01818  kg
        Width
        3  cm

