O'Neill THE SPECKED in ear headphones

SHO9570PB/10
    O'Neill THE SPECKED in ear headphones

    SHO9570PB/10

    The Specked

    Despite its compact size this headphone is truly specked. The 9 mm drivers deliver an explosive sound performance whilst the three interchangeable and differently-sized ear sleeves deliver a secure fit with enhanced sound isolation. See all benefits

    O'Neill THE SPECKED in ear headphones

    The Specked

    Despite its compact size this headphone is truly specked. The 9 mm drivers deliver an explosive sound performance whilst the three interchangeable and differently-sized ear sleeves deliver a secure fit with enhanced sound isolation. See all benefits

      The Specked

      Sound isolating and durable

      • O'Neill
      • Black and Purple
      Powerful 9 mm drivers deliver a deep, dynamic bass

      Powerful 9 mm drivers deliver a deep, dynamic bass

      With powerful 9 mm drivers these headphones deliver a balanced sound experience coupled with a punchy bass performance.

      Tough tangle-free cable and reinforced connectors

      Tough tangle-free cable and reinforced connectors

      Thanks to the tough tangle-free fabric cable and reinforced connectors, these headphones are built to stand up to the wear and tear of your active lifestyle.

      Sound-isolating soft ear sleeves

      Sound-isolating soft ear sleeves

      The deluxe ear sleeves enable you to wear your headphones for as long as you like without discomfort.

      3 sizes of ear sleeves for a customised fit

      Three sizes of soft ear sleeves enable you to customise the Philips headphones to fit your ears.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Acoustic system
        Semi-open
        Magnet type
        Neodymium
        Voice coil
        CCAW
        Diaphragm
        Mylar dome
        Frequency response
        6 — 23 500  Hz
        Impedance
        16
        Maximum power input
        50  mW
        Sensitivity
        105  dB
        Speaker diameter
        8.6  mm
        Type
        Dynamic

      • Connectivity

        Cable Connection
        symmetrical
        Cable length
        1.2  m
        Connector
        3.5  mm
        Finishing of connector
        Gold-plated
        Type of cable
        OFC

      • Packaging dimensions

        EAN
        69 23410 70970 4
        Number of products included
        1
        Depth
        3  cm
        Gross weight
        0.067  kg
        Height
        16.5  cm
        Net weight
        0.012  kg
        Packaging type
        Carton
        Tare weight
        0.055  kg
        Width
        9  cm
        Type of shelf placement
        Both

      • Outer Carton

        EAN
        87 12581 60206 2
        Gross weight
        2.292  kg
        Height
        24.8  cm
        Length
        37.5  cm
        Net weight
        0.288  kg
        Number of consumer packages
        24
        Tare weight
        2.004  kg
        Width
        22.7  cm

      • Inner Carton

        EAN
        87 12581 60207 9
        Gross weight
        0.243  kg
        Height
        10.5  cm
        Length
        17.6  cm
        Net weight
        0.036  kg
        Number of consumer packages
        3
        Tare weight
        0.207  kg
        Width
        10.2  cm

      • Product dimensions

        Depth
        2.55  cm
        Height
        2.35  cm
        Weight
        0.012  kg
        Width
        1.22  cm

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • Caps
      • Plug

          Discover

