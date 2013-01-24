Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1

O'Neill

THE TREAD in-ear headphones

SHO2200RD/10
O'Neill
O'Neill
  • The Tread The Tread The Tread
    -{discount-value}
  • Play Pause
  • Play Pause
  • Play Pause

    O'Neill THE TREAD in-ear headphones

    SHO2200RD/10

    The Tread

    Extremely tough in-ear headphones with dynamic sound. Acoustically tuned to be loud, with deep bass to immerse you in your music. Extra tough with reinforced connectors and metal housing to withstand impacts. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    O'Neill THE TREAD in-ear headphones

    The Tread

    Extremely tough in-ear headphones with dynamic sound. Acoustically tuned to be loud, with deep bass to immerse you in your music. Extra tough with reinforced connectors and metal housing to withstand impacts. See all benefits

    The Tread

    Extremely tough in-ear headphones with dynamic sound. Acoustically tuned to be loud, with deep bass to immerse you in your music. Extra tough with reinforced connectors and metal housing to withstand impacts. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    O'Neill THE TREAD in-ear headphones

    The Tread

    Extremely tough in-ear headphones with dynamic sound. Acoustically tuned to be loud, with deep bass to immerse you in your music. Extra tough with reinforced connectors and metal housing to withstand impacts. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all in-ear-ear-bud-headphones

      The Tread

      Deep bass and tough

      • O'Neill
      • Black and Red
      3 sizes of ear sleeves for customised fit

      3 sizes of ear sleeves for customised fit

      Three sizes of soft ear sleeves enable you to customise the fit to your ears.

      Tread-proof with metal housing to protect driver

      Tread-proof with metal housing to protect driver

      Tread-proof: metal housing and premium rubber casing withstand impacts, including somebody stepping on the product

      Tough cable with reinforced connectors

      Tough cable with reinforced connectors

      Thanks to the tough tangle-free fabric cable and reinforced connectors, these headphones are built to stand up to the wear and tear of your active lifestyle.

      Sound-isolating soft ear sleeves

      Sound-isolating soft ear sleeves

      The deluxe ear sleeves enable you to wear your headphones for as long as you like without discomfort.

      Acoustically tuned for deep bass and clarity

      Acoustically tuned for deep bass and clarity

      Enhanced, dynamic 9 mm driver

      With powerful 9 mm drivers these headphones deliver a balanced sound experience coupled with a punchy bass performance.

      Technical Specifications

      • Product dimensions

        Width
        2.3  cm
        Height
        2.7  cm
        Depth
        1.25  cm
        Weight
        0.01816  kg

      • Sound

        Acoustic system
        Semi-open
        Magnet type
        Neodymium
        Voice coil
        CCAW
        Diaphragm
        Mylar dome
        Frequency response
        6 — 23 500  Hz
        Impedance
        16  ohm
        Maximum power input
        50  mW
        Sensitivity
        105  dB
        Speaker diameter
        8.6  mm
        Type
        Dynamic

      • Connectivity

        Cable Connection
        symmetrical
        Cable length
        1.2  m
        Connector
        3.5  mm
        Finishing of connector
        Gold-plated
        Type of cable
        OFC

      • Packaging dimensions

        Type of shelf placement
        Both
        EAN
        69 23410 71354 1
        Number of products included
        1
        Depth
        2.5  cm
        Gross weight
        0.06712  kg
        Height
        17.2  cm
        Net weight
        0.01816  kg
        Packaging type
        Blister
        Tare weight
        0.04896  kg
        Width
        9.5  cm

      • Outer Carton

        GTIN
        1 69 23410 71354 8
        Gross weight
        2.20175  kg
        Height
        25  cm
        Length
        38  cm
        Net weight
        0.43584  kg
        Number of consumer packages
        24
        Tare weight
        1.76591  kg
        Width
        19.3  cm

      • Inner Carton

        GTIN
        2 69 23410 71354 5
        Gross weight
        0.23859  kg
        Height
        10.6  cm
        Length
        18  cm
        Net weight
        0.05448  kg
        Number of consumer packages
        3
        Tare weight
        0.18411  kg
        Width
        8.5  cm

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Discover

          MyPhilips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.