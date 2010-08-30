Other items in the box
- aeroplane adapter
- adapter
- battery
- pouch
85% Less External Noise
Block out irritating background noise and enjoy your music in peace - with these headband-style headphones that actively cancel background noise by up to 85%. Ideal for use on aeroplanes and trains See all benefits
Smart noise cancelling technology enhances the pleasure of listening to lower volume levels in noisy environments. It's particularly good at removing low frequencies like jet engine noise, so you can enjoy soft music on flights and in trains and similar places without hearing a distracting buzz in the background. The technology actually creates an equal but opposite waveform to the unwanted noise that effectively cancels it out.
The ear cushions are very soft and enclose the speakers around the ears to create a perfect seal and great sound. With very little pressure on the ears, you can use the headphones comfortably for long periods.
The cushions are super soft memory cushions that gently sit on your ears. They are sound isolating and create a perfect seal for long hours of listening pleasure.
The easy to adjust mechanism provides a comfortable, close fitting acoustic seal between the ear cushion and ear, ensuring optimal performance.
A slimline control box is located on the headphone cable, providing convenient volume adjustment and an on/off control for the noise cancelling feature. A bright power indicator also reminds you to turn the product off when not in use to ensure a prolonged battery life.
You don't need to take off your headphones to hear the flight announcement, talk to the flight attendants or to be alert to the surrounding environment. Press the talk mode on the control box and the ambient sound will get in to your ears via the microphone on the headphones.
Use your own headphones to listen to in-flight entertainment. The adapter simply converts the standard double-mono jacks to a stereo headphone jack.
With this adapter, you can use your headphone on equipment with either 3.5 or 6.35 mm jacks, giving you a wider choice of audio devices.
No need to buy batteries to get started. Just drop the batteries in and go!
Sound
Connectivity
Accessories
Outer Carton
Packaging dimensions