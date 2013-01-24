Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1

Noise cancelling in-ear headphones

SHN2500/00
  • 70% less external noise 70% less external noise 70% less external noise
    -{discount-value}

    Noise cancelling in-ear headphones

    SHN2500/00

    70% less external noise

    Switch on to switch off, with these in-ear noise cancelling headphones that actively reduce unwanted external noise by up to 70%. They come with a variety of 3 cap sizes to ensure a perfect seal and comfortable fit. Ideal for planes and trains

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    Noise cancelling in-ear headphones

    70% less external noise

    Switch on to switch off, with these in-ear noise cancelling headphones that actively reduce unwanted external noise by up to 70%. They come with a variety of 3 cap sizes to ensure a perfect seal and comfortable fit. Ideal for planes and trains

    70% less external noise

    Switch on to switch off, with these in-ear noise cancelling headphones that actively reduce unwanted external noise by up to 70%. They come with a variety of 3 cap sizes to ensure a perfect seal and comfortable fit. Ideal for planes and trains

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    Noise cancelling in-ear headphones

    70% less external noise

    Switch on to switch off, with these in-ear noise cancelling headphones that actively reduce unwanted external noise by up to 70%. They come with a variety of 3 cap sizes to ensure a perfect seal and comfortable fit. Ideal for planes and trains

    Similar products

    See all noise-cancelling-headphones

      70% less external noise

      Active noise cancelling

      3 interchangeable rubber ear caps for optimal fit in all ears

      3 interchangeable rubber ear caps for optimal fit in all ears

      With a choice of 3 interchangeable ear caps from size small to large, there is sure to be a pair that makes these Philips earphones fit your ear perfectly.

      Compact electronics reduce unwanted external noise by 70%

      Smart noise cancelling technology enhances the pleasure of listening to lower volume levels in noisy environments. It's particularly good at removing low frequencies like jet engine noise, so you can enjoy soft music on flights and in trains and similar places without hearing a distracting buzz in the background. The technology actually creates an equal but opposite waveform to the unwanted noise that effectively cancels it out.

      Creates a perfect seal for perfect sound

      A perfect seal between your ear and headphone will significantly reduce unwanted background noise. With their superb noise isolating characteristics, these headphones not only block out irritating background noise but also deliver superb sound quality at low volume settings.

      Hang the headphones around your neck for convenience

      For the most convenient neckstrap wearing style, simply loop the cable over your head and hang the control box around your neck. The integrated cable slide provides added support.

      Small control box makes bulky control boxes unnecessary

      The miniature electronics are cleverly packaged in the specially designed small control box.

      Adapter for in-flight entertainment system connection

      Use your own headphones to listen to in-flight entertainment. The adapter simply converts the standard double-mono jacks to a stereo headphone jack.

      3.5 - 6.35 mm adapter connects to all types of audio devices

      With this adapter, you can use your headphone on equipment with either 3.5 or 6.35 mm jacks, giving you a wider choice of audio devices.

      A 1.2 m long cable that is ideal for outdoor use

      The ideal cable length to give you the freedom to put your audio device where you want.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Acoustic system
        open
        Active noise attenuation
        50 - 1500 Hz, >10 dB at 300 Hz
        Diaphragm
        Mylar dome
        Frequency response
        40–20,000  Hz
        Magnet type
        Neodymium
        Maximum power input
        15  mW
        Sensitivity
        102  dB
        Speaker diameter
        9  mm
        Impedance
        72  ohm
        Type
        Dynamic
        Voice coil
        copper
        Noise cancelling effect
        ~10 dB at 300 Hz

      • Connectivity

        Cable length
        1.2  m
        Connector
        3.5  mm
        Finishing of connector
        chrome-plated
        Type of cable
        OFC

      • Accessories

        Adapter plug
        • 3.5 - 6.3  mm
        • 2 x 3.5  mm
        Battery
        1.5 V R03/AAA

      • Inner Carton

        Gross weight
        0.557  kg
        Height
        26  cm
        Length
        13.5  cm
        Net weight
        0.117  kg
        Tare weight
        0.44  kg
        Width
        12.5  cm
        EAN
        87 10895 97123 2
        Number of consumer packages
        3

      • Outer Carton

        Gross weight
        4.456  kg
        Height
        51.5  cm
        Length
        28.5  cm
        Net weight
        0.936  kg
        Tare weight
        3.52  kg
        Width
        26  cm
        EAN
        87 10895 97124 9
        Number of consumer packages
        24

      • Packaging dimensions

        Depth
        3.4  cm
        Gross weight
        0.131  kg
        Height
        23.2  cm
        Net weight
        0.039  kg
        Tare weight
        0.092  kg
        Width
        12.5  cm
        EAN
        87 10895 97122 5
        Number of products included
        1
        Packaging type
        Blister

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • 3 sizes of ear caps
      • SHN adapter
      • Aircraft plug
      • Battery
      • Control

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Discover

          MyPhilips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.