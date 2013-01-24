Home
Notebook headset

SHM6500/10
  Continuous calls, long-wearing comfort
    -{discount-value}

    Continuous calls, long-wearing comfort

    Philips SHM6500 over-ear PC headsets feature an adjustable and detachable noise-cancelling microphone for uninterrupted calls. Soft cushions ensure long-wearing comfort. See all benefits

      Continuous calls, long-wearing comfort

      • Over-ear

      2-to-1 adapter works on PC and laptop

      Switch easily between PC and laptop use with the 2-to-1 adapter.

      40 mm speaker driver delivers sound without distortion

      The 40-mm neodymium speaker driver delivers sound without audible distortion.

      Mic placed in the ideal place for voice pick-up

      Easily adjusted boom ensures the mic is always in the right place to pick up your voice.

      Inline mute and volume control for quick adjustments

      Convenient in-line mute and volume control allows for quick adjustments.

      Lightweight over-ear design for long-wearing comfort

      Lightweight over-ear design, adjustable headband and soft cushions ensure an optimal fit and long-wearing comfort.

      Noise-cancelling mic filters out background noise

      Noise-cancelling mic filters out background noise for great calls.

      Compatible with smartphones, tablets and laptops

      Compatible with smartphones, tablets and laptops.

      Technical Specifications

      • Design

        Wearing style
        Headband

      • Sound

        Acoustic system
        Closed
        Frequency response
        16 - 22,000  Hz
        Impedance
        32 Ohm
        Maximum power input
        100 mW
        Sensitivity
        95 dB
        Speaker diameter
        40 mm
        Microphone cartridge
        4 mm
        Sensitivity microphone
        -42 dB
        Mic and controls
        Noise-cancelling microphone; in-line mute and volume control

      • Connectivity

        Cable length
        2 m
        Connector
        2 x 3.5 mm
        Type of cable
        Copper

      • Convenience

        Mute switch
        Yes
        Volume control
        Yes

      • Packaging dimensions

        Packaging type
        Carton
        Number of products included
        1
        EAN
        87 12581 58294 4
        Height
        25  cm
        Width
        19.5  cm
        Depth
        10.5  cm
        Gross weight
        0.41  kg
        Net weight
        0.206  kg
        Tare weight
        0.204  kg
        Type of shelf placement
        Both

      • Outer Carton

        Number of consumer packages
        3
        EAN
        87 12581 58295 1
        Length
        33.5  cm
        Width
        20.6  cm
        Height
        24.1  cm
        Gross weight
        1.52  kg
        Net weight
        0.618  kg
        Tare weight
        0.902  kg

      • Accessories

        Included
        2-to-1 adapter

      • Product dimensions

        Depth
        9.8  cm
        Height
        18.4  cm
        Weight
        0.206  kg
        Width
        18.6  cm

