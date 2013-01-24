Home
PC Headset

SHM1800/10
  • Stereo PC headset Stereo PC headset Stereo PC headset
    PC Headset

    SHM1800/10

    Stereo PC headset

    This full-size stereo PC headset takes online chatting and PC entertainment to a new level of comfort.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    PC Headset

    Stereo PC headset

    This full-size stereo PC headset takes online chatting and PC entertainment to a new level of comfort.

    Stereo PC headset

    This full-size stereo PC headset takes online chatting and PC entertainment to a new level of comfort.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    PC Headset

    Stereo PC headset

    This full-size stereo PC headset takes online chatting and PC entertainment to a new level of comfort.

      Stereo PC headset

      Ideal for VoIP and PC entertainment

      Personalise the fit for extra comfort during extended use

      No matter how you like to 'feel' your headphones, this unique headband construction will always provide you with a personalised, comfortable fit. With height adjustment, you can comfortably wear the headphone for a much longer period.

      Superb sound performance

      Offers the best acoustics to have good, clear sound quality

      Lightweight design improves comfort for prolonged use.

      The durable, lightweight quality materials of these Philips headphones enhance comfort for extended wear.

      Position the microphone for optimised voice pick-up

      This easily adjusted boom will make sure the microphone is always optimally positioned to pick up your voice.

      Technical Specifications

      • Design

        Wearing style
        Headband

      • Sound

        Frequency response
        20 - 20,000  Hz
        Impedance
        32 Ohm
        Maximum power input
        100 mW
        Microphone cartridge
        6 mm
        Sensitivity
        100 dB
        Speaker diameter
        40 mm
        Type
        Dynamic
        Sensitivity microphone
        30-15000 Hz, -38+/-5 dB

      • Connectivity

        Cable length
        2 m
        Connector
        2 x 3.5 mm
        Type of cable
        Copper

      • Product dimensions

        Width
        17.5  cm
        Height
        19.5  cm
        Depth
        9.2  cm
        Weight
        0.203  kg

      • Packaging dimensions

        Type of shelf placement
        Soother
        Packaging type
        Soother
        Number of products included
        1
        EAN
        87 12581 60949 8
        Height
        25  cm
        Width
        17.5  cm
        Depth
        9.5  cm
        Gross weight
        0.336  kg
        Net weight
        0.208  kg
        Tare weight
        0.128  kg

      • Outer Carton

        Number of consumer packages
        6
        GTIN
        1 87 12581 60949 5
        Length
        36.9  cm
        Width
        30.4  cm
        Height
        24.4  cm
        Gross weight
        2.48  kg
        Net weight
        1.248  kg
        Tare weight
        1.232  kg

          Discover

          MyPhilips

