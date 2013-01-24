Home
Headband headphones

SHL9600/10
  • Powerful bass Powerful bass Powerful bass
    These amazing DJ-style headphones are for those who are serious about their music and who are always on the go. Super powerful drivers and extreme performance deep bass vents let you feel the music so you can create better mixes. See all benefits

      Powerful bass

      Hi-fi sound

      • Powerful bass

      40 mm speaker driver delivers sound without distortion

      The 40 mm speaker driver is made of a composite Mylar material for a highly sensitive yet powerful element that delivers sound without audible distortion.

      Closed type design blocks out ambient noise

      Sounds around you are perfectly blocked out while the sound from the headphone is kept in a sealed chamber for perfect quality. This makes the headphones ideal for monitoring during live music or recording sessions.

      Enjoy best-in-class performance and optimum sound quality

      Acoustically-tuned design and high-quality drivers ensure best-in-class audio performance.

      24 k gold-plated plug ensures an ultra-reliable connection

      You can rest assured that the precious metal gold finishing on the plug will give you a more reliable connection for better quality audio.

      Ear cushions improve wearing comfort and bass response

      The special shape and luxurious materials used for the ear cushions of these Philips headphones ensure a perfect fit for maximum comfort. They prevent audio leakage and enhance bass performance too. The ear cushions are shaped in such a way that they perfectly align with the area around a person's ear.

      Flat when folded, it fits easily in your travel bag

      The headphone set is designed to be folded flat, so that it fits in your travel bag easily.

      3.5 - 6.35 mm adapter connects to all types of audio devices

      With this adapter, you can use your headphone on equipment with either 3.5 or 6.35 mm jacks, giving you a wider choice of audio devices.

      A 1.2 m long cable that is ideal for outdoor use

      The ideal cable length to give you the freedom to put your audio device where you want.

      Dual folding method for easy storage and extra portability.

      The headphones can be folded in two ways: either into a compact sphere-like shape or into a flat plane. They slip neatly into your bag or pocket and you can carry them with you always.

      Extension cable allows extra room to move during a set.

      With the extra length provided by the extension cord, you have more freedom to move around during a DJ set.

      Steel spring headband for a flexible fit on your head

      The slim stainless steel headband is lightweight but resilient at the same time, so it hugs your head securely while hardly adding any weight.

      High-performance speakers deliver booming sound and power

      The speaker driver is made of a composite Mylar material for a highly sensitive yet powerful element that enables superior power output and delivers high-fidelity sound without any audible distortion.

      Ultra-soft headband cushions for supreme wearing comfort

      The ultra-soft headband cushions wrapped in fabric matching the ear cushions allow a snug and secure fit on the top of the head, without adding any pressure to the skull.

      Technical Specifications

      • Connectivity

        Cable Connection
        two-parallel, symmetric
        Cable length
        1.2  m
        Connector
        3.5  mm
        Finishing of connector
        Gold-plated
        Type of cable
        OFC

      • Accessories

        Adapter plug
        3.5 - 6.3  mm
        Extension cable
        1.8  m

      • Sound

        Acoustic system
        open
        Magnet type
        Neodymium
        Voice coil
        CCAW
        Diaphragm
        Mylar dome
        Frequency response
        10–28,000  Hz
        Impedance
        32  ohm
        Maximum power input
        50  mW
        Sensitivity
        106  dB
        Speaker diameter
        40  mm
        Type
        Dynamic

      • Packaging dimensions

        Depth
        4  cm
        Gross weight
        0.39  kg
        Height
        22  cm
        Net weight
        0.14  kg
        Tare weight
        0.25  kg
        Width
        19.5  cm
        EAN
        87 12581 49846 7
        Number of products included
        1
        Packaging type
        Blister

      • Outer Carton

        Gross weight
        1.42  kg
        Height
        23  cm
        Length
        21.5  cm
        Net weight
        0.42  kg
        Tare weight
        1  kg
        Width
        12.6  cm
        EAN
        87 12581 49851 1
        Number of consumer packages
        3

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • Split cable (black)
      • Volume control (black)
      • SHC 3.5-6.3 adapter

