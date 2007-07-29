Other items in the box
- Split cable (black)
- Volume control (black)
- SHC 3.5-6.3 adapter
Powerful bass
These amazing DJ-style headphones are for those who are serious about their music and who are always on the go. Super powerful drivers and extreme performance deep bass vents let you feel the music so you can create better mixes. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
The slim stainless steel headband is lightweight but resilient at the same time, so it hugs your head securely while hardly adding any weight.
The 40 mm speaker driver is made of a composite Mylar material for a highly sensitive yet powerful element that delivers sound without audible distortion.
Sounds around you are perfectly blocked out while the sound from the headphone is kept in a sealed chamber for perfect quality. This makes the headphones ideal for monitoring during live music or recording sessions.
Acoustically-tuned design and high-quality drivers ensure best-in-class audio performance.
You can rest assured that the precious metal gold finishing on the plug will give you a more reliable connection for better quality audio.
The special shape and luxurious materials used for the ear cushions of these Philips headphones ensure a perfect fit for maximum comfort. They prevent audio leakage and enhance bass performance too. The ear cushions are shaped in such a way that they perfectly align with the area around a person's ear.
The headphone set is designed to be folded flat, so that it fits in your travel bag easily.
With this adapter, you can use your headphone on equipment with either 3.5 or 6.35 mm jacks, giving you a wider choice of audio devices.
The ideal cable length to give you the freedom to put your audio device where you want.
The headphones can be folded in two ways: either into a compact sphere-like shape or into a flat plane. They slip neatly into your bag or pocket and you can carry them with you always.
With the extra length provided by the extension cord, you have more freedom to move around during a DJ set.
The speaker driver is made of a composite Mylar material for a highly sensitive yet powerful element that enables superior power output and delivers high-fidelity sound without any audible distortion.
The ultra-soft headband cushions wrapped in fabric matching the ear cushions allow a snug and secure fit on the top of the head, without adding any pressure to the skull.
Connectivity
Accessories
Sound
Packaging dimensions
Outer Carton
Inner Carton
