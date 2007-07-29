Search terms

1

Headband headphones

SHL8500/00
  • Lightweight comfort Lightweight comfort Lightweight comfort
    -{discount-value}

    Headband headphones

    SHL8500/00

    Lightweight comfort

    Performance, practicality and design come together with these high-powered, lightweight and comfortable headband headphones. Take them everywhere for fantastic sound all the time.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Headband headphones

    Lightweight comfort

    Performance, practicality and design come together with these high-powered, lightweight and comfortable headband headphones. Take them everywhere for fantastic sound all the time.

    Lightweight comfort

    Performance, practicality and design come together with these high-powered, lightweight and comfortable headband headphones. Take them everywhere for fantastic sound all the time.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Headband headphones

    Lightweight comfort

    Performance, practicality and design come together with these high-powered, lightweight and comfortable headband headphones. Take them everywhere for fantastic sound all the time.

    Similar products

    See all In-ear headphones

      Lightweight comfort

      High-powered sound

      Enjoy best-in-class performance and optimum sound quality

      Acoustically-tuned design and high-quality drivers ensure best-in-class audio performance.

      24 k gold-plated plug ensures an ultra-reliable connection

      You can rest assured that the precious metal gold finishing on the plug will give you a more reliable connection for better quality audio.

      Ultra lightweight headband improves comfort

      The slim, lightweight, stainless steel headband is so light you'll hardly notice you're wearing it.

      Comfort is enhanced for long-term use

      This headphone is designed around the shape of your ear for extra comfort and more enjoyment during longer periods of listening.

      A 1.5 m long cable that lets you put the player in your bag

      The ideal length of cable to give you more freedom of movement and to choose where you carry your audio device.

      Extra portability provided by extra lightweight material

      The durable, lightweight quality materials enhance comfort for extended wearing and provide extra portability.

      Neodymium speaker drivers deliver pure balanced sound

      Neodymium is the best material for producing a strong magnetic field for greater sensitivity in a voice coil, better bass response and a pure balanced sound quality.

      Open-type design for a spacious sound experience

      Openings in the ear shells and the fabric covering maximise airflow to provide natural sound transparency and optimise the acoustic performance.

      Ultra-soft headband cushions for supreme wearing comfort

      The ultra-soft headband cushions wrapped in fabric matching the ear cushions allow a snug and secure fit on the top of the head, without adding any pressure to the skull.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Acoustic system
        Open
        Magnet type
        Neodymium
        Voice coil
        CCAW
        Diaphragm
        Mylar dome
        Frequency response
        10–28,000  Hz
        Impedance
        32 Ohm
        Maximum power input
        50 mW
        Sensitivity
        105 dB
        Speaker diameter
        40 mm
        Type
        Dynamic

      • Connectivity

        Cable Connection
        Single-sided
        Cable length
        1.5 m
        Connector
        3.5 mm stereo
        Finishing of connector
        24k Gold plated
        Type of cable
        OFC

      • Packaging dimensions

        Depth
        5.7  cm
        Gross weight
        0.22  kg
        Height
        24.7  cm
        Net weight
        0.085  kg
        Tare weight
        0.135  kg
        Width
        19.6  cm

      • Outer Box

        Gross weight
        7.4  kg
        Height
        53.6  cm
        Length
        44.4  cm
        Net weight
        2.04  kg
        Tare weight
        5.36  kg
        Width
        39.2  cm

      • Inner Carton

        Gross weight
        1.61  kg
        Height
        25.6  cm
        Length
        37.4  cm
        Net weight
        0.51  kg
        Tare weight
        1.1  kg
        Width
        21.6  cm

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Register

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Discover

          MyPhilips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Exclusive offers, just for you.

          Sign up to enjoy:

          Updates on Philips innovations and tips for a healthy lifestyle

          *

          I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

          What does this mean?
          © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2023. All rights reserved.

          Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.