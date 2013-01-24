Memory foam cushions keep you comfortably immersed in music

The ultra-soft and supple memory foam cushions of these Philips headphones hug the contours of your ears comfortably and securely to form a perfect seal. Not only are they designed to ensure the best possible fit – whatever your head shape, they also let you immerse yourself in music enjoyment for extended periods of time. In fact, they are so comfortable, you may even forget that you have them on.