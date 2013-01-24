Home
    Hip cities and urbanites inspired the retro-mod CitiScape Uptown Headphones, which deliver high precision sound with MusicSeal to keep every beat to yourself. Memory foam cushions and an air-quilted headband for true comfort and style.

      Uptown

      Immerse in high precision sound

      • 40-mm drivers/closed-back
      • Over-ear
      • Memory foam cushions
      • Single-sided flat cable
      Finely tuned 40 mm premium drivers deliver precision sound

      Finely tuned 40 mm premium drivers deliver precision sound

      Immerse yourself in crystal clear and richly detailed sound delivered by finely tuned premium 40 mm drivers. Supported by Philips' background in sound excellence, your CitiScape headphones are carefully engineered to reproduce high precision sound for truly captivating music enjoyment on the move.

      MusicSeal keeps your music in and all to yourself

      MusicSeal keeps your music in and all to yourself

      Whether you're listening to the gnashing guitar riffs of a funk metal band or the lilting soprano of an opera diva, MusicSeal ensures that your CitiScape headphones let you keep your favourite music all to yourself. With double layered walls within the ear shell and secure edges between the headphone cushions and housing, this innovative feature seals in every beat. At the same time, ambient noise is prevented from seeping through and disrupting your music enjoyment.

      Over-ear isolating cushions block out the city noise

      Over-ear isolating cushions block out the city noise

      Be part of the city buzz but not its noise with over-the-ear sound isolating cushions. The incredibly soft ear cushions enclose the speakers around your ears to create a perfect seal. You will be able to clearly discern and enjoy all the sound details in your favourite music. Designed to alleviate pressure on your ears, you can wear your CitiScape headphones in true comfort and for long periods of time.

      Memory foam cushions keep you comfortably immersed in music

      Memory foam cushions keep you comfortably immersed in music

      The ultra-soft and supple memory foam cushions of these Philips headphones hug the contours of your ears comfortably and securely to form a perfect seal. Not only are they designed to ensure the best possible fit – whatever your head shape, they also let you immerse yourself in music enjoyment for extended periods of time. In fact, they are so comfortable, you may even forget that you have them on.

      Flat 1.2 m anti-tangle cable keeps you kink- and knot-free

      Flat 1.2 m anti-tangle cable keeps you kink- and knot-free

      Say goodbye to wrestling with knotted and messy cables in and out of your bag. Your CitiScape headphones' flat 1.2 m anti-tangle cable stays kink- and knot-free—always. Now you can focus on what matters most, like enjoying your music with ease wherever you go.

      Air-quilted headband for long-listening comfort on the move

      Air-quilted headband for long-listening comfort on the move

      Switch from music to phone calls with built-in microphone

      Switch from music to phone calls with built-in microphone

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Diaphragm
        PET
        Frequency response
        17-23,000  Hz
        Impedance
        32 Ohm
        Sensitivity
        102 dB
        Maximum power input
        50 mW
        Speaker diameter
        40 mm
        Magnet type
        Neodymium
        Acoustic system
        Closed
        Voice coil
        CCAW
        Type
        Dynamic

      • Connectivity

        Connector
        3.5 mm stereo
        Cable length
        1.2 m
        Cable Connection
        one-sided
        Finishing of connector
        24k Gold plated
        Type of cable
        OFC
        Compatible with:
        iPhone®, BlackBerry®, HTC, LG, MOTOROLA, Nokia, Palm®, SAMSUNG, Sony
        Microphone
        Built-in microphone
        Extra connector
        Extra connector is required for older Nokia, Sony Ericsson and SAMSUNG models. Please contact the Consumer care team at www.support.philips.com for assistance.

      • Packaging dimensions

        Number of products included
        1
        EAN
        69 23410 72053 2
        Depth
        9  cm
        Gross weight
        0.505  kg
        Height
        21.5  cm
        Net weight
        0.274  kg
        Tare weight
        0.231  kg
        Width
        19.5  cm
        Packaging type
        Soother
        Type of shelf placement
        Soother

      • Outer Carton

        Number of consumer packages
        3
        Gross weight
        1.85  kg
        Height
        25.5  cm
        Length
        29.5  cm
        Net weight
        0.822  kg
        Tare weight
        1.028  kg
        Width
        21.5  cm
        GTIN
        1 69 23410 72053 9

      • Product dimensions

        Depth
        8  cm
        Height
        20  cm
        Weight
        0.274  kg
        Width
        18  cm

