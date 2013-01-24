Home
CitiScape Headband Headphones

SHL5605FB/10
  • Clear, natural sound immersion Clear, natural sound immersion Clear, natural sound immersion
    Inspired by the urban-chic fashion, the CitiScape Downtown features denim details to supersize your street cred. Plus MusicSeal and comfy sound-isolating cushions let you keep your music all to your groovy self. See all benefits

    Clear, natural sound immersion

      Switch from music to phone calls with built-in microphone

      Your CitiScape headphones feature a built-in microphone so you can easily switch from listening to music to taking phone calls. It's a breeze staying connected with your music — and with the people who matter most to you.

      Finely tuned 40 mm drivers deliver clear and natural sound

      Immerse yourself in crystal clear sound infused with natural warmth, thanks to finely tuned 40 mm drivers. Supported by Philips' background in sound excellence, your CitiScape headphones are carefully engineered to reproduce clean, detailed yet natural sound for truly captivating music enjoyment on the move.

      MusicSeal keeps your music in and all to yourself

      Whether you're listening to the gnashing guitar riffs of a funk metal band or the lilting soprano of an opera diva, MusicSeal ensures that your CitiScape headphones let you keep your favourite music all to yourself. With double layered walls within the ear shell and secure edges between the headphone cushions and housing, this innovative feature seals in every beat. At the same time, ambient noise is prevented from seeping through and disrupting your music enjoyment.

      Memory foam cushions keep you comfortably immersed in music

      The ultra-soft and supple memory foam cushions of these Philips headphones hug the contours of your ears comfortably and securely to form a perfect seal. Not only are they designed to ensure the best possible fit – whatever your head shape, they also let you immerse yourself in music enjoyment for extended periods of time. In fact, they are so comfortable, you may even forget that you have them on.

      Trendy yet timeless soft denim headband for stylish comfort

      Flat 1.2 m anti-tangle cable keeps you kink- and knot-free

      Say goodbye to wrestling with knotted and messy cables in and out of your bag. Your CitiScape headphones' flat 1.2 m anti-tangle cable stays kink- and knot-free—always. Now you can focus on what matters most, like enjoying your music with ease wherever you go.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Acoustic system
        Closed
        Diaphragm
        PET
        Frequency response
        18–22,000  Hz
        Impedance
        30 Ohm
        Magnet type
        Neodymium
        Maximum power input
        40 mW
        Sensitivity
        104 dB
        Speaker diameter
        40 mm
        Type
        Dynamic
        Voice coil
        Copper

      • Connectivity

        Cable length
        1.2 m
        Connector
        3.5 mm stereo
        Finishing of connector
        24k Gold plated
        Microphone
        Built-in microphone
        Compatible with:
        iPhone®, BlackBerry®, HTC, LG, MOTOROLA, Nokia, Palm®, SAMSUNG, Sony
        Extra connector
        Extra connector is required for older Nokia, Sony Ericsson and SAMSUNG models. Please contact the Consumer care team at www.support.philips.com for assistance.
        Type of cable
        OFC
        Cable Connection
        one-sided

      • Product dimensions

        Width
        17.5  cm
        Height
        18.5  cm
        Depth
        7.5  cm
        Weight
        0.174  kg

      • Packaging dimensions

        Height
        20  cm
        Width
        17  cm
        Depth
        8  cm
        Net weight
        0.174  kg
        Gross weight
        0.398  kg
        Tare weight
        0.224  kg
        EAN
        69 23410 72064 8
        Type of shelf placement
        Soother
        Number of products included
        1
        Packaging type
        Soother

      • Outer Carton

        Length
        26.5  cm
        Width
        21.5  cm
        Height
        24  cm
        Net weight
        0.522  kg
        Gross weight
        1.39  kg
        Tare weight
        0.868  kg
        GTIN
        1 69 23410 72064 5
        Number of consumer packages
        3

