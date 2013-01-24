Search terms
Clear detailed sound
Urban fashion gets an innovative twist with the biker-inspired CitiScape Foldie. Put pedal to the metal with this savvy headphone that ensures clear, detailed sound and excellent noise isolation via a closed acoustic system and premium drivers See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
High-performance 40-mm neodymium drivers reproduce a wide frequency range accentuated with excellent sound details. Enjoy every nuance in your favourite music – from extended bass notes and warm mid-tones to crystal clear highs.
Your CitiScape headphones feature a built-in microphone so you can easily switch from listening to music to taking phone calls. It's a breeze staying connected with your music — and with the people who matter most to you.
Be part of the city's buzz but not its noise. With the closed acoustic on-ear design, every sound detail is isolated, allowing you to enjoy greater music detail as well as extended and dynamic bass.
Your headphones can be compactly folded for easy storage and portability.
Say goodbye to wrestling with knotted and messy cables in and out of your bag. Your CitiScape headphones' detachable anti-tangle cable stays kink- and knot-free – always. Now you can focus on what matters most, like enjoying your music with ease wherever you go.
Inspired by bike wiring, the ear shells and headband are connected by lightweight but durable metal wiring, ensuring secure, long-wearing comfort.
Inspired by the woven wrapping around bike handlebars, the headband is handcrafted using leatherette for an edgy style statement.
On-ear soft cushions comfortably hug the contours of your ears for the best possible fit – whatever your head shape. Immerse yourself in your music for as long as you like – in fact, they feel so good that you may even forget that you have them on!
Pre-tilted ear shells perfectly fit your ear's natural angle, providing an excellent sound seal so you can truly immerse yourself in your music.
Sound
Connectivity
Outer Carton
Packaging dimensions
Product dimensions