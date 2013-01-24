Home
Headphones with mic

SHL5505YB/00
  • Clear detailed sound Clear detailed sound Clear detailed sound
    Headphones with mic

    SHL5505YB/00

    Clear detailed sound

    Urban fashion gets an innovative twist with the biker-inspired CitiScape Foldie. Put pedal to the metal with this savvy headphone that ensures clear, detailed sound and excellent noise isolation via a closed acoustic system and premium drivers See all benefits

    Headphones with mic

    Clear detailed sound

    Clear detailed sound

    Headphones with mic

    Clear detailed sound

    Urban fashion gets an innovative twist with the biker-inspired CitiScape Foldie. Put pedal to the metal with this savvy headphone that ensures clear, detailed sound and excellent noise isolation via a closed acoustic system and premium drivers See all benefits

      Clear detailed sound

      With excellent isolation and foldable design

      • 40-mm drivers/closed-back
      • On-ear
      • Doughnut-shaped soft cushions
      • Compact folding
      40-mm high-performance neodymium drivers for sound clarity

      40-mm high-performance neodymium drivers for sound clarity

      High-performance 40-mm neodymium drivers reproduce a wide frequency range accentuated with excellent sound details. Enjoy every nuance in your favourite music – from extended bass notes and warm mid-tones to crystal clear highs.

      Switch from music to phone calls with built-in microphone

      Switch from music to phone calls with built-in microphone

      Your CitiScape headphones feature a built-in microphone so you can easily switch from listening to music to taking phone calls. It's a breeze staying connected with your music — and with the people who matter most to you.

      Closed acoustic design for greater bass and noise isolation

      Closed acoustic design for greater bass and noise isolation

      Be part of the city's buzz but not its noise. With the closed acoustic on-ear design, every sound detail is isolated, allowing you to enjoy greater music detail as well as extended and dynamic bass.

      Compact foldable design for easy portability and storage

      Compact foldable design for easy portability and storage

      Your headphones can be compactly folded for easy storage and portability.

      Detachable anti-tangle fabric cable keeps you knot-free

      Detachable anti-tangle fabric cable keeps you knot-free

      Say goodbye to wrestling with knotted and messy cables in and out of your bag. Your CitiScape headphones' detachable anti-tangle cable stays kink- and knot-free – always. Now you can focus on what matters most, like enjoying your music with ease wherever you go.

      Flexible metal arm designed for long listening comfort

      Flexible metal arm designed for long listening comfort

      Inspired by bike wiring, the ear shells and headband are connected by lightweight but durable metal wiring, ensuring secure, long-wearing comfort.

      Handcrafted headband inspired by urban bike handlebars

      Handcrafted headband inspired by urban bike handlebars

      Inspired by the woven wrapping around bike handlebars, the headband is handcrafted using leatherette for an edgy style statement.

      On-ear soft cushions for added comfort

      On-ear soft cushions for added comfort

      On-ear soft cushions comfortably hug the contours of your ears for the best possible fit – whatever your head shape. Immerse yourself in your music for as long as you like – in fact, they feel so good that you may even forget that you have them on!

      Pre-tilted ear shells fit any ear for excellent sound sealing

      Pre-tilted ear shells perfectly fit your ear's natural angle, providing an excellent sound seal so you can truly immerse yourself in your music.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Acoustic system
        Closed
        Magnet type
        Neodymium
        Voice coil
        CCAW
        Diaphragm
        Mylar dome
        Frequency response
        18 - 21,700  Hz
        Impedance
        32 Ohm
        Maximum power input
        32 mW
        Sensitivity
        106 dB
        Speaker diameter
        40 mm
        Type
        Dynamic

      • Connectivity

        Cable Connection
        Single sided detachable fabric cable
        Cable length
        1.2 m
        Connector
        3.5 mm stereo
        Finishing of connector
        24k Gold plated
        Type of cable
        OFC
        Compatible with:
        iPhone®, BlackBerry®, HTC, LG, MOTOROLA, Nokia, Palm®, SAMSUNG, Sony Ericsson

      • Outer Carton

        Gross weight
        0.974  kg
        GTIN
        1 69 23410 72257 1
        Height
        22.5  cm
        Length
        25.3  cm
        Net weight
        0.384  kg
        Number of consumer packages
        3
        Tare weight
        0.59  kg
        Width
        19.8  cm

      • Packaging dimensions

        Depth
        19.5  cm
        EAN
        69 23410 72257 4
        Gross weight
        0.258  kg
        Height
        20  cm
        Net weight
        0.128  kg
        Number of products included
        1
        Packaging type
        Carton
        Tare weight
        0.13  kg
        Type of shelf placement
        Both
        Width
        9  cm

      • Product dimensions

        Depth
        6.8  cm
        Height
        16.4  cm
        Weight
        0.127  kg
        Width
        14.5  cm

