Powered by deep, dynamic bass
Japanese pop culture and chic simplicity lend iconic flair to the CitiScape Shibuya Headphone. Its lightweight, breathable headband with auto-fitting, noise-isolating cushions ensures perfect fit and comfort while you immerse yourself in powerful bass sounds. See all benefits
Get into your groove with music that packs a solid punch, thanks to powerful 40 mm drivers that deliver deep and dynamic bass. With Philips' background in sound excellence, you can trust that your CitiScape headphones will ensure a vividly moving sound experience — wherever you go.
Say goodbye to wrestling with knotted and messy cables in and out of your bag. Your CitiScape headphones' flat 1.2 m anti-tangle cable stays kink- and knot-free—always. Now you can focus on what matters most, like enjoying your music with ease wherever you go.
The soft and lightweight headband is perforated in order to release heat build-up when you're wearing your CitiScape headphones.
Ultra-soft and supple cushions hug the contours of your ears comfortably and securely to form a perfect seal. Not only are they designed to ensure the best possible fit — whatever your head shape, they also let you immerse yourself in music enjoyment for extended periods of time. In fact, they're so comfortable, you may even forget that you have them on.
Be part of the city buzz but not its noise with on-ear sound isolating cushions. The incredibly soft ear cushions enclose the speakers around your ears for long-lasting wearing comfort. You will be able to clearly discern and enjoy all the sound details in your favourite music.
Your CitiScape headphones feature a built-in microphone so you can easily switch from listening to music to taking phone calls. It's a breeze staying connected with your music — and with the people who matter most to you.
