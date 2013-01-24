Home
Headband headphones

SHL5011/10
    These headphones are designed so you can enjoy your music everywhere you go. The soft cushions allow you to keep on listening to your favourite tracks. The great sound quality gives you a new listening experience.

      Everywhere you go!

      Lightweight headband enhances comfort and adds durability

      The lightweight material used for the headband

      30 mm speaker drivers give you great sound with a deep bass

      30 mm speaker drivers give you great sound with a deep bass

      Headphone folds flat for easy storing and carrying

      Headphone folds flat for easy storing and carrying

      Noise isolation for pure music

      Soft cushions that smartly cover your ear to block out any ambient noise.

      A 1.2 m long cable that is ideal for outdoor use

      The ideal cable length to give you the freedom to put your audio device where you want.

      Steel spring headband for a flexible fit on your head

      The slim stainless steel headband is lightweight but resilient at the same time, so it hugs your head securely while hardly adding any weight.

      Soft ear cushions so you can keep on listening

      Soft leather ear cushions so you can keep on listening to your favourite tracks.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Acoustic system
        Open
        Magnet type
        Neodymium
        Voice coil
        CCAW
        Diaphragm
        Mylar dome
        Frequency response
        10–28,000  Hz
        Impedance
        32 Ohm
        Maximum power input
        50 mW
        Sensitivity
        106 dB
        Speaker diameter
        30 mm
        Type
        Dynamic

      • Connectivity

        Cable Connection
        Two-parallel, symmetric
        Cable length
        1.2 m
        Connector
        3.5 mm stereo
        Finishing of connector
        24k Gold plated
        Type of cable
        OFC

      • Packaging dimensions

        Packaging type
        Box
        Number of products included
        1
        EAN
        69 23410 71029 8
        Depth
        8  cm
        Gross weight
        0.369  kg
        Height
        20  cm
        Net weight
        0.123  kg
        Tare weight
        0.246  kg
        Width
        19.5  cm

      • Outer Carton

        Number of consumer packages
        3
        Gross weight
        1.3  kg
        Height
        21.6  cm
        Length
        25  cm
        Net weight
        0.369  kg
        Tare weight
        0.931  kg
        Width
        20.3  cm
        GTIN
        1 69 23410 71029 5

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

