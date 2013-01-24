Home
Headband headphones

SHL4000/10
  Dynamic bass
    Headband headphones

    SHL4000/10

    Dynamic bass

    Headphones with a classic headband design combined with rotational soft cushioned earshells to ensure you feel comfortable, even during long listening sessions.

      Dynamic bass

      Tune in or out with the rotational ear cups

      • On-ear
      • Black

      A 1.2 m long cable that is ideal for outdoor use

      The ideal cable length to give you the freedom to put your audio device where you want.

      30 mm speaker driver delivers big sound performance

      Compact for wearing comfort, yet big enough to deliver crisp, powerful sound, the 30 mm speaker driver is the perfect size for non-distorted listening enjoyment.

      Completely cushioned earshells provide extra comfort

      The whole ear shells of these Philips headphones are completely cushioned with soft foam. You will feel so comfortable that you will hardly notice you are wearing them.

      Rotatable ear shells let you tune in/out of your surroundings

      More user-friendly, rotatable ear shells design for hearing background sound easily

      Ultra compact, foldable design for easy portability

      Three simple and easy steps to become really compact and foldable, which is excellent for travel and lets you take your music anywhere

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Acoustic system
        closed
        Diaphragm
        Mylar dome
        Magnet type
        Neodymium
        Voice coil
        CCAW
        Impedance
        32  ohm
        Maximum power input
        40  mW
        Sensitivity
        102  dB
        Speaker diameter
        32  mm
        Frequency response
        18 - 21,000  Hz

      • Connectivity

        Cable Connection
        two-sided
        Cable length
        1.2  m
        Connector
        3.5 and 6.3  mm
        Finishing of connector
        chrome-plated
        Type of cable
        Copper

      • Accessories

        Adapter plug
        3.5 - 6.3  mm

      • Packaging dimensions

        Depth
        7.5  cm
        Gross weight
        0.266  kg
        Height
        20  cm
        Net weight
        0.12  kg
        Tare weight
        0.146  kg
        Width
        19.5  cm
        EAN
        69 23410 71014 4
        Number of products included
        1
        Packaging type
        Blister

      • Outer Carton

        Gross weight
        1.05  kg
        Height
        23  cm
        Length
        24.5  cm
        Net weight
        0.36  kg
        Tare weight
        0.69  kg
        Width
        21.5  cm
        Number of consumer packages
        3
        GTIN
        1 69 23410 71014 1

