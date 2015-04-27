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Discontinued

Headphones

SHL3260DG/00

High impact bass crisp details

The SHL3260 delivers performance for aspiring DJs. 40mm neodymium drivers offer dynamic bass, while changeable earshells rotate 165° for easy monitoring. Equipped for 2000mW power, the headphones are distortion free even at high volumes.

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High impact bass crisp details

  • 40mm drivers/closed-back

  • DJ monitor style

  • Breathable ear cushions

  • Compact folding

2000mW high power handling, no distortion even at high volum

High power handling offers high performance whatever the volume or source. Delivery is clear and distortion free even at high volumes or high audio input power levels.

Soft 80mm diameter ear cushions for longer listening comfort

Soft 80mm diameter ear cushions for longer listening comfort

Soft ear-pads improve breathability and dissipate pressure and heat for longer wearing comfort.

Tested with 12,000 cable bends for assured durability

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