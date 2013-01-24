Home
Headband headphones

SHL1000ND/10
  • Powerful sound Powerful sound Powerful sound
    Headphones with a lightweight adjustable headband with clear sound, soft cushions and high-gloss finishing in selective areas.

    Powerful sound

      Powerful sound

      DJ monitoring style for tuning in and out of your environment

      Adjustable ear shells and headband fit the shape of any head

      Soft ear cushions for comfortable, long listening sessions

      32 mm speaker driver delivers powerful and dynamic sound

      A 1.2 m long cable that is ideal for outdoor use

      The ideal cable length to give you the freedom to put your audio device where you want.

      Closed-type acoustics provide good sound isolation

      The closed-type acoustics of these Philips headphones provide good sound isolation.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Acoustic system
        closed
        Frequency response
        20 - 20,000  Hz
        Impedance
        24 Ohm
        Magnet type
        Neodymium
        Maximum power input
        30 mW
        Sensitivity
        106 dB
        Speaker diameter
        32 mm

      • Connectivity

        Cable length
        1.2 m
        Cable Connection
        two-sided
        Connector
        3.5  mm

      • Outer Carton

        Length
        21  cm
        Width
        14.8  cm
        Height
        23.6  cm
        Net weight
        0.1863  kg
        Gross weight
        0.504  kg
        Tare weight
        0.3177  kg
        GTIN
        1 69 23410 72087 4
        Number of consumer packages
        3

      • Packaging dimensions

        Height
        22.2  cm
        Width
        19.6  cm
        Depth
        6.2  cm
        Net weight
        0.0621  kg
        Gross weight
        0.13121  kg
        Tare weight
        0.06911  kg
        EAN
        69 23410 72087 7
        Type of shelf placement
        Laying
        Number of products included
        1
        Packaging type
        Blister

      • Product dimensions

        Width
        14.5  cm
        Height
        16.2  cm
        Depth
        6  cm
        Weight
        0.062  kg

