For mini music lovers with a big love for tunes on the go, the Philips SHK1031 headphones are tailored for growing kids. This means a perfect, comfy fit, with the volume always specially tuned to a limit of 85 dB for safe enjoyment. See all benefits
The simple, ergonomic headband is fully adjustable to fit any kid's head comfortably and grow alongside him.
Neodymium is the best material for producing a strong magnetic field for greater sensitivity in a voice coil, better bass response and pure balanced sound quality.
The ear shells are completely cushioned with soft foam for ultimate comfort and security.
The slim headband is so ultra-light and comfortable that it's a joy to wear for hours on end. Kids may easily forget that they even have it on.
Kids' Headphones let you rest assured that their volume levels are safe for your child. The volume is tuned to a maximum limit of 85 dB for safe enjoyment.
No matter how rough its little master, the stainless steel headband will survive.
