Other items in the box
- 3 pairs of ear buds (S, M, L)
- Protective pouch
- iPhone plug
Precise directional sound
Intensive research produced these ergonomically designed headphones with a unique angled acoustic pipe design. With a natural fit, they direct precise sound straight to your ear drum resulting in distortion-free music from your phone.
Turbo Bass air vents allow air movement for high-fidelity reproduction of the deepest and richest bass.
The ultra-soft rubber material on the rubber caps is sensational to the touch and adapts effortlessly to your ear. In-ear headphones have never been this comfortable.
This standard cable has a 3.5 mm socket on one end and a 3.5 mm plug on the other for extending your freedom of movement with headphones.
Angled Acoustic Pipe is designed according to the curvature of the human ear canal so that sound waves from the speaker are directed precisely to your ear drum with the highest definition
The ear caps are made of extra soft silicone material that is sensational to the touch and fits effortlessly into your ear. They feel so good that you simply don't want to take them off.
Angled Acoustic Pipe is ergonomically designed according to the anatomy of the human ear canal. It fits in the ear so snugly and comfortably that you can put it on and simply forget about it.
You don't have to turn up the volume in noisy places any more. Angled Acoustic Pipe and the perfectly sealing ear buds cut off background noise significantly, delivering the same quality sound at a lower volume and with a longer battery life.
With the extra length provided by the extension cord, you have more freedom to move around without carrying your audio source. You can also customise the cable length according to your specific needs.
This sumptuous little zip pouch not only looks hip, but also stores your headphones and cable neatly when they're not in use.
Acoustically tuned speaker drivers are carefully designed to reproduce the widest possible frequency range in any recording, delivering the deepest rich bass and crystal clear treble in every piece of music you listen to
The cable length of these headphones is designed to optimise sound pick up from the microphone of your headset connector. It also optimises the overall cable length of these headphones combined with a headset connector. Headset connectors allow the use of standard headphones (without a mic and with a standard 3.5 mm headphones plug) with a mobile phone. They often come with mobile phones but can also be purchased separately. For most mobile phone brands, Philips SHH1XXX headset connectors are available. It also optimises overall cable length to the mobile phone.
