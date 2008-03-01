Search terms

In-Ear Headphones

SHH9708/00
    Intensive research produced these ergonomically designed headphones with a unique angled acoustic pipe design. With a natural fit, they direct precise sound straight to your ear drum resulting in distortion-free music from your phone.

      Precise directional sound

      for mobile phones

      Turbo bass air vents for deepest and richest bass

      Turbo bass air vents for deepest and richest bass

      Turbo Bass air vents allow air movement for high-fidelity reproduction of the deepest and richest bass.

      Super soft rubber caps for sensational comfort

      The ultra-soft rubber material on the rubber caps is sensational to the touch and adapts effortlessly to your ear. In-ear headphones have never been this comfortable.

      Split cable enables convenient remote control connection

      This standard cable has a 3.5 mm socket on one end and a 3.5 mm plug on the other for extending your freedom of movement with headphones.

      Angled Acoustic Pipe channels directional and precise sound

      Angled Acoustic Pipe is designed according to the curvature of the human ear canal so that sound waves from the speaker are directed precisely to your ear drum with the highest definition

      Comfortable silicone rubber ear caps for long-lasting comfort

      The ear caps are made of extra soft silicone material that is sensational to the touch and fits effortlessly into your ear. They feel so good that you simply don't want to take them off.

      Ergonomic in-ear design for the best comfort and snug fit

      Angled Acoustic Pipe is ergonomically designed according to the anatomy of the human ear canal. It fits in the ear so snugly and comfortably that you can put it on and simply forget about it.

      Exceptional noise isolation for quality sound at low volume

      You don't have to turn up the volume in noisy places any more. Angled Acoustic Pipe and the perfectly sealing ear buds cut off background noise significantly, delivering the same quality sound at a lower volume and with a longer battery life.

      Extension cord provides extra cable length for convenience.

      With the extra length provided by the extension cord, you have more freedom to move around without carrying your audio source. You can also customise the cable length according to your specific needs.

      Handy zip pouch stores headphones and cable neatly.

      This sumptuous little zip pouch not only looks hip, but also stores your headphones and cable neatly when they're not in use.

      Precisely tuned speakers reproduce a wide frequency range

      Acoustically tuned speaker drivers are carefully designed to reproduce the widest possible frequency range in any recording, delivering the deepest rich bass and crystal clear treble in every piece of music you listen to

      Microphone-friendly cable length

      The cable length of these headphones is designed to optimise sound pick up from the microphone of your headset connector. It also optimises the overall cable length of these headphones combined with a headset connector. Headset connectors allow the use of standard headphones (without a mic and with a standard 3.5 mm headphones plug) with a mobile phone. They often come with mobile phones but can also be purchased separately. For most mobile phone brands, Philips SHH1XXX headset connectors are available. It also optimises overall cable length to the mobile phone.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Acoustic system
        open
        Magnet type
        Neodymium
        Voice coil
        CCAW
        Diaphragm
        Mylar dome
        Frequency response
        6 — 23 500  Hz
        Impedance
        24  ohm
        Maximum power input
        50  mW
        Sensitivity
        100  dB
        Speaker diameter
        8.6  mm
        Type
        Dynamic

      • Connectivity

        Cable Connection
        two-parallel, asymmetric
        Cable length
        0.35 m + 1 m
        Connector
        3.5  mm
        Finishing of connector
        Gold-plated
        Type of cable
        OFC

      • Accessories

        Included
        transport case
        Extension cable
        1.2  m

      • Inner Carton

        Gross weight
        1.022  kg
        Height
        14  cm
        Length
        27.6  cm
        Net weight
        0.054  kg
        Tare weight
        0.968  kg
        Width
        24.3  cm

      • Outer Carton

        Gross weight
        15.5  kg
        Height
        57.5  cm
        Length
        56  cm
        Net weight
        0.864  kg
        Tare weight
        14.636  kg
        Width
        50.5  cm

      • Packaging dimensions

        Depth
        3.9  cm
        Gross weight
        0.119  kg
        Height
        22  cm
        Net weight
        0.009  kg
        Tare weight
        0.11  kg
        Width
        10.2  cm

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • 3 pairs of ear buds (S, M, L)
      • Protective pouch
      • iPhone plug

