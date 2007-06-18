Other items in the box
- Extension cable
Superb Sound
Ultra lightweight, foldable headband headphones for premium, high-quality sound from your music phone. The large 40 mm studio-grade speakers create spectacular detailed sound and the closed ear shells block external noise.
The 40 mm speaker driver is made of a composite Mylar material for a highly sensitive yet powerful element that delivers sound without audible distortion.
Sounds around you are perfectly blocked out while the sound from the headphone is kept in a sealed chamber for perfect quality. This makes the headphones ideal for monitoring during live music or recording sessions.
Acoustically-tuned design and high-quality drivers ensure best-in-class audio performance.
Neodymium is the best material for producing a strong magnetic field for greater sensitivity in a voice coil, better bass response and higher overall sound quality.
You can rest assured that the precious metal gold finishing on the plug will give you a more reliable connection for better quality audio.
The soft materials used for the headband cushion ensure comfortable prolonged use.
The special shape and luxurious materials used for the ear cushions ensure a perfect fit for maximum comfort. They prevent audio leakage and enhance bass performance too. The ear cushions are shaped in such a way that they perfectly align with the area around a person's ear.
The cable length of these headphones is designed to optimise sound pick up from the microphone of your headset connector. It also optimises the overall cable length of these headphones combined with a headset connector. Headset connectors allow the use of standard headphones (without a mic and with a standard 3.5 mm headphones plug) with a mobile phone. They often come with mobile phones but can also be purchased separately. For most mobile phone brands, Philips SHH1XXX headset connectors are available. It also optimises overall cable length to the mobile phone.
This standard cable has a 3.5 mm socket on one end and a 3.5 mm plug on the other for extending your freedom of movement with headphones.
The headphone is designed to fold extremely small, so it fits in your pocket.
This product has been designed for use with Nokia XpressMusic phones. Extensive testing has been carried out with these phones to make sure you will get the best out of your phone in combination with this Philips product.
