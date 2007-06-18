Search terms

Headband headphones

SHH9501/00
    Superb Sound

    Ultra lightweight, foldable headband headphones for premium, high-quality sound from your music phone. The large 40 mm studio-grade speakers create spectacular detailed sound and the closed ear shells block external noise.

    Superb Sound

    Ultra lightweight, foldable headband headphones for premium, high-quality sound from your music phone. The large 40 mm studio-grade speakers create spectacular detailed sound and the closed ear shells block external noise.

      Superb Sound

      for Nokia XpressMusic phones

      40 mm speaker driver delivers sound without distortion

      The 40 mm speaker driver is made of a composite Mylar material for a highly sensitive yet powerful element that delivers sound without audible distortion.

      Closed type design blocks out ambient noise

      Sounds around you are perfectly blocked out while the sound from the headphone is kept in a sealed chamber for perfect quality. This makes the headphones ideal for monitoring during live music or recording sessions.

      Enjoy best-in-class performance and optimum sound quality

      Acoustically-tuned design and high-quality drivers ensure best-in-class audio performance.

      Neodymium magnet enhances bass performance and sensitivity

      Neodymium is the best material for producing a strong magnetic field for greater sensitivity in a voice coil, better bass response and higher overall sound quality.

      24 k gold-plated plug ensures an ultra-reliable connection

      You can rest assured that the precious metal gold finishing on the plug will give you a more reliable connection for better quality audio.

      Headband padding for soft, cushioned, comfortable fit.

      The soft materials used for the headband cushion ensure comfortable prolonged use.

      Ear cushions improve wearing comfort and bass response

      The special shape and luxurious materials used for the ear cushions ensure a perfect fit for maximum comfort. They prevent audio leakage and enhance bass performance too. The ear cushions are shaped in such a way that they perfectly align with the area around a person's ear.

      Microphone-friendly cable length

      The cable length of these headphones is designed to optimise sound pick up from the microphone of your headset connector. It also optimises the overall cable length of these headphones combined with a headset connector. Headset connectors allow the use of standard headphones (without a mic and with a standard 3.5 mm headphones plug) with a mobile phone. They often come with mobile phones but can also be purchased separately. For most mobile phone brands, Philips SHH1XXX headset connectors are available. It also optimises overall cable length to the mobile phone.

      Split cable enables convenient remote control connection

      This standard cable has a 3.5 mm socket on one end and a 3.5 mm plug on the other for extending your freedom of movement with headphones.

      Foldable for compactness, fits easily in your pocket

      The headphone is designed to fold extremely small, so it fits in your pocket.

      Made for Nokia XpressMusic

      This product has been designed for use with Nokia XpressMusic phones. Extensive testing has been carried out with these phones to make sure you will get the best out of your phone in combination with this Philips product.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Acoustic system
        Open
        Magnet type
        Neodymium
        Voice coil
        CCAW
        Diaphragm
        Mylar dome
        Frequency response
        10–28,000  Hz
        Impedance
        32 Ohm
        Maximum power input
        50 mW
        Sensitivity
        96 dB
        Speaker diameter
        40 mm
        Type
        Dynamic

      • Connectivity

        Cable Connection
        Two-parallel, symmetric
        Cable length
        0.35 m + 1 m
        Connector
        3.5 mm stereo
        Finishing of connector
        24k Gold plated
        Type of cable
        OFC

      • Accessories

        Extension cable
        Yes

      • Packaging dimensions

        Depth
        5.5  cm
        Gross weight
        0.25  kg
        Height
        24.7  cm
        Net weight
        0.1  kg
        Tare weight
        0.15  kg
        Width
        19.7  cm

      • Outer Carton

        Gross weight
        2.52  kg
        Height
        29  cm
        Length
        39  cm
        Net weight
        0.6  kg
        Tare weight
        1.92  kg
        Width
        22.5  cm

      • Inner Carton

        Gross weight
        1.03  kg
        Height
        27  cm
        Length
        21  cm
        Net weight
        0.3  kg
        Tare weight
        0.73  kg
        Width
        18.5  cm

      What's in the box?

      Packaging photograph - highres 1447x756

      Other items in the box

      • Extension cable

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

