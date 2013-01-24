Hi-definition transducer for accurate audio reproduction

The motor of the receiver comprises a coil, a metal u-shaped armature and a pair of permanent magnets, as well as a drive rod and a diaphragm. Electromagnetic currents alter the armature's polarity up or down, moving the drive rod and diaphragm to generate sound output. The receiver components have been fine-tuned to produce greater output at lower frequencies while boosting the peaks at higher frequencies. The result is crisp, detailed and transparent audio with extended precision highs.