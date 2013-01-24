Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1

In ear headphones

SHE9850/00
  • Crisp and detailed sound Crisp and detailed sound Crisp and detailed sound
    -{discount-value}
  • Play Pause

    In ear headphones

    SHE9850/00

    Crisp and detailed sound

    Philips SHE9850 headphones deliver the ultimate in pure sound. Backed by a high definition speaker, expert tuning and an Angled Acoustic design, they yield remarkably crisp, detailed and transparent audio with extended precision highs. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    In ear headphones

    Crisp and detailed sound

    Philips SHE9850 headphones deliver the ultimate in pure sound. Backed by a high definition speaker, expert tuning and an Angled Acoustic design, they yield remarkably crisp, detailed and transparent audio with extended precision highs. See all benefits

    Crisp and detailed sound

    Philips SHE9850 headphones deliver the ultimate in pure sound. Backed by a high definition speaker, expert tuning and an Angled Acoustic design, they yield remarkably crisp, detailed and transparent audio with extended precision highs. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    In ear headphones

    Crisp and detailed sound

    Philips SHE9850 headphones deliver the ultimate in pure sound. Backed by a high definition speaker, expert tuning and an Angled Acoustic design, they yield remarkably crisp, detailed and transparent audio with extended precision highs. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all in-ear-ear-bud-headphones

      Crisp and detailed sound

      Exceptional comfort and noise isolation

      • Advanced Acoustic
      Ultra-soft silicone caps sit comfortably in your ears

      Ultra-soft silicone caps sit comfortably in your ears

      The 3 sizes of ultra-soft silicone caps of these Philips earphones sit comfortably in your ears without adding pressure to them whilst blocking out unwanted noise.

      Premium metal housing offers accurate sound transmission.

      Premium metal housing offers accurate sound transmission.

      Housed in superior metal, these earphones are shielded from unnecessary vibration for accurate sound transmission, resulting in smooth bass response and clear mid-to-high-range tones.

      Durable Flexi-Grip makes a strong flexible connection

      Durable Flexi-Grip makes a strong flexible connection

      The soft flexi-grip material that the body of the headphone is sheathed in enhances its performance and extends its durability. It protects the cable connection from damage that otherwise could occur due to repeated bending of the headphone body from frequent contact with the user's fingertips when being put on and removed.

      Hi-definition transducer for accurate audio reproduction

      The motor of the receiver comprises a coil, a metal u-shaped armature and a pair of permanent magnets, as well as a drive rod and a diaphragm. Electromagnetic currents alter the armature's polarity up or down, moving the drive rod and diaphragm to generate sound output. The receiver components have been fine-tuned to produce greater output at lower frequencies while boosting the peaks at higher frequencies. The result is crisp, detailed and transparent audio with extended precision highs.

      Perfect in-ear seal blocks external noise

      The perfect in-ear seal of these earphones will surprise you with exceptional noise isolation.

      Angled Acoustics design provides exceptional noise isolation

      Derived from a thorough understanding of the anatomy of a human ear canal, the Angled Acoustic design adjusts the angle of the speaker tube and ear bud to individual ear canal shapes. Besides delivering sound directly to your ears, it also creates a perfect seal from ambient noise that enables you to listen to your music at lower volume levels.

      Ergonomic Angled Acoustic design ensures a natural fit

      Derived from a thorough understanding of the anatomy of a human ear canal, the Angled Acoustic design adjusts the angle of the speaker tube and ear bud to individual ear canal shapes, fitting your ears naturally.

      Foam sleeves create a tight seal for personalised fit

      Made from slow recovery foam, this pair of sleeves is a comfortable alternative to the rubber ear caps. A snug seal is created by these foam sleeves when they are compressed between the fingers before being inserted into the user's ear canal. After the earphone is held in place for a few seconds, the slow-recovery foam expands to create a secure and tight fit.

      A sleek metal carrying case with neat cable storage solution

      Made of high-quality metal with a luxurious touch, the compact carrying case incorporates a cable bank, which provides an easy solution for neat cable winding and headphone storage. It even includes a storage compartment for the foam sleeves. The hard case exterior also provides additional protection for the headphones when they are not in use.

      Symmetrical cables come in equal lengths to avoid tangle

      These headphones have symmetrical cables to prevent them from tangling, and hence make for easy listening.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Impedance
        12  ohm
        Sensitivity
        115 dB SPL/mW at 1 kHz
        Maximum power input
        3  mW
        Frequency response
        20 - 20,000  Hz

      • Connectivity

        Cable length
        1.2 m + 1.8 m

      • Inner Carton

        Gross weight
        1.163  kg
        Height
        21.3  cm
        Length
        18.4  cm
        Net weight
        0.045  kg
        Tare weight
        1.118  kg
        Width
        13.2  cm
        EAN
        87 12581 42471 8
        Number of consumer packages
        3

      • Outer Carton

        Gross weight
        10.248  kg
        Height
        45.8  cm
        Length
        38.8  cm
        Net weight
        0.36  kg
        Tare weight
        9.888  kg
        Width
        28.6  cm
        EAN
        87 12581 42470 1
        Number of consumer packages
        24

      • Packaging dimensions

        Depth
        4.1  cm
        Gross weight
        0.33365  kg
        Height
        17.5  cm
        Net weight
        0.015  kg
        Tare weight
        0.31865  kg
        Width
        17.5  cm
        EAN
        87 12581 35705 4
        Number of products included
        1
        Packaging type
        Blister

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Discover

          MyPhilips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.