Sound stage
For an ultra-wide sound stage with deep and powerful acoustics, Philips SHE 9800 headphones are the perfect solution. Precisely tuned 13.5 mm driver units and an Angled Acoustic design ensure superb sound reproduction with stunning clarity.
The 3 sizes of ultra-soft silicone caps of these Philips earphones sit comfortably in your ears without adding pressure to them whilst blocking out unwanted noise.
The soft flexi-grip material that the body of the headphone is sheathed in enhances its performance and extends its durability. It protects the cable connection from damage that otherwise could occur due to repeated bending of the headphone body from frequent contact with the user's fingertips when being put on and removed.
The sound stage enhancer design modifies the conventional headphone structure to complement the powerful micro drivers in producing a wider sound stage effect.
Specifically designed micro drivers produce extra deep bass and wider dynamic range to unleash the full potential of your iPod nano.
Meticulously tuned by Philips' state-of-the-art iLab expertise, the wide band sound stage from these headphones makes for an unforgettable listening experience. The underlying iLab technology ensures greater output from lower frequencies and helps to create a more balanced and accurate sound than that offered by traditional earphones.
Derived from a thorough understanding of the anatomy of a human ear canal, the Angled Acoustic design adjusts the angle of the speaker tube and ear bud to individual ear canal shapes. Besides delivering sound directly to your ears, it also creates a perfect seal from ambient noise that enables you to listen to your music at lower volume levels.
Derived from a thorough understanding of the anatomy of a human ear canal, the Angled Acoustic design adjusts the angle of the speaker tube and ear bud to individual ear canal shapes, fitting your ears naturally.
Made of a durable material, the sleek carrying case incorporates a cable bank that provides an easy solution for neat cable winding and headphone storage. It also provides additional protection for the headphones while not in use.
These headphones have symmetrical cables to prevent them from tangling, and hence make for easy listening.
