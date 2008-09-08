Search terms

In-Ear Headphones

SHE9550/00
  • Rich bass Rich bass Rich bass
    In-Ear Headphones

    SHE9550/00

    Rich bass

    Front acoustics vent provides deep and powerful bass along with an angled acoustics pipe design, which ensures comfortable fit. Included cable winder for hanging onto bags and belts conveniently.

    In-Ear Headphones

    Rich bass

    Front acoustics vent provides deep and powerful bass along with an angled acoustics pipe design, which ensures comfortable fit. Included cable winder for hanging onto bags and belts conveniently.

    Rich bass

    Front acoustics vent provides deep and powerful bass along with an angled acoustics pipe design, which ensures comfortable fit. Included cable winder for hanging onto bags and belts conveniently.

    In-Ear Headphones

    Rich bass

    Front acoustics vent provides deep and powerful bass along with an angled acoustics pipe design, which ensures comfortable fit. Included cable winder for hanging onto bags and belts conveniently.

      Rich bass

      Deep, powerful sound

      Durable Flexi-Grip makes a strong flexible connection

      Durable Flexi-Grip makes a strong flexible connection

      The soft flexi-grip material that the body of the headphone is sheathed in enhances its performance and extends its durability. It protects the cable connection from damage that otherwise could occur due to repeated bending of the headphone body from frequent contact with the user's fingertips when being put on and removed.

      Cable winder simplifies cable storage and length adjustment

      A neat solution for storing the cable and adjusting its length for maximum convenience. The earphones clip onto it too.

      Angled Acoustic Pipe channels directional and precise sound

      Angled Acoustic Pipe is designed according to the curvature of the human ear canal so that sound waves from the speaker are directed precisely to your ear drum with the highest definition

      Exceptional noise isolation for quality sound at low volume

      You don't have to turn up the volume in noisy places any more. Angled Acoustic Pipe and the perfectly sealing ear buds cut off background noise significantly, delivering the same quality sound at a lower volume and with a longer battery life.

      Ergonomic Angled Acoustic design ensures a natural fit

      The design superiority of a slight 15-degree tilt in the Angled Acoustic model based on the anatomy of the human ear achieves a natural fit and supreme comfort.

      A 1.2 m long cable that is ideal for outdoor use

      The ideal cable length to give you the freedom to put your audio device where you want.

      3 sizes of ultra-soft silicone caps ensure an ideal fit

      Available in three different sizes (small, medium and large), the interchangeable ear caps ensure a personalised fit for each individual user. They are also made from ultra-soft silicone to provide the utmost comfort for prolonged listening.

      Soft silicone cushions fit gently in your ears

      With their soft silicone cushions that fit gently in your ears, they provide hours of wearing comfort

      Acoustics vent control low frequencies for deep clean bass

      An acoustic vent is a tiny hole in the earpiece that allows airflow through the speaker, controlling low frequencies, to create deep and clean bass sounds.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Acoustic system
        Semi-open
        Magnet type
        Neodymium
        Voice coil
        CCAW
        Diaphragm
        Mylar dome
        Frequency response
        6 — 23 500  Hz
        Impedance
        16  ohm
        Maximum power input
        50  mW
        Sensitivity
        105  dB
        Speaker diameter
        8.6  mm
        Type
        Dynamic

      • Connectivity

        Cable Connection
        symmetrical
        Cable length
        1.2  m
        Connector
        3.5  mm
        Finishing of connector
        Gold-plated
        Type of cable
        OFC

      • Packaging dimensions

        Height
        17.9  cm
        Width
        10.2  cm
        Depth
        3.2  cm
        Net weight
        0.026  kg
        Gross weight
        0.0765  kg
        Tare weight
        0.0505  kg
        EAN
        87 12581 44395 5
        Number of products included
        1
        Packaging type
        Blister

      • Outer Carton

        Length
        73  cm
        Width
        48.6  cm
        Height
        50.4  cm
        Net weight
        2.496  kg
        Gross weight
        7.344  kg
        Tare weight
        4.848  kg
        EAN
        87 12581 44403 7
        Number of consumer packages
        96

      • Inner Carton

        Length
        17.7  cm
        Width
        12.4  cm
        Height
        23.2  cm
        Net weight
        0.156  kg
        Gross weight
        0.459  kg
        Tare weight
        0.303  kg
        EAN
        87 12581 44402 0
        Number of consumer packages
        6

      • she9550 3 sizes of ear caps
      • she9550 strap black

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

