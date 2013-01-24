Home
In-Ear Headphones

SHE9501/00
    In-ear headphones for pure, premium sound. Ultra-small speakers and a choice of 3 cap sizes deliver the sound closer to the ear while also creating a perfect in-ear seal that blocks external noise. Choice of cap size also ensures comfortable fit.

      Premium sound

      3 interchangeable rubber ear caps for optimal fit in all ears

      With a choice of 3 interchangeable ear caps from size small to large, there is sure to be a pair that makes these Philips earphones fit your ear perfectly.

      A soft, flexible part protects the cable connection from damage that otherwise would occur due to repeated bending.

      Perfect in-ear seal blocks out external noise

      The Super-small speaker drivers of these Philips earphones fit comfortably inside the ear, and thanks to the exceptionally snug fit the outside noise is sealed out for a high-intensity listening experience.

      Neodymium magnets enhance bass performance and sensitivity

      Neodymium is the best material for producing a strong magnetic field for greater sensitivity in a voice coil, better bass response and higher overall sound quality.

      24 k gold-plated plug ensures an ultra-reliable connection

      You can rest assured that the precious metal gold finishing on the plug will give you a more reliable connection for better quality audio.

      Super soft rubber caps for sensational comfort

      The ultra-soft rubber material on the rubber caps is sensational to the touch and adapts effortlessly to your ear. In-ear headphones have never been this comfortable.

      Ergonomically shaped headphone enhances user comfort

      This headphone is designed around the shape of your ear for extra comfort and more enjoyment during longer periods of listening.

      Asymmetric cable keeps the cable out the way

      This simple yet highly effective solution to cable tangling works effectively by enabling you to hang the cable behind your neck instead of under your chin.

      Carry case protects your headphones when not in use

      This case is the most convenient way to look after your headphones and prevent the cable tangling when not in use.

      Split cable enables convenient remote control connection

      This standard cable has a 3.5 mm socket on one end and a 3.5 mm plug on the other for extending your freedom of movement with headphones.

      A 1.2 m long cable that is ideal for outdoor use

      The ideal cable length to give you the freedom to put your audio device where you want.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Acoustic system
        open
        Magnet type
        Neodymium
        Voice coil
        CCAW
        Diaphragm
        Mylar dome
        Frequency response
        6 — 23 500  Hz
        Impedance
        16  ohm
        Maximum power input
        50  mW
        Sensitivity
        102  dB
        Speaker diameter
        10  mm
        Type
        Dynamic

      • Connectivity

        Cable Connection
        two-parallel, asymmetric
        Cable length
        0.6 m + 0.6 m
        Connector
        3.5  mm
        Finishing of connector
        Gold-plated
        Type of cable
        OFC

      • Accessories

        Included
        transport case
        Extension cable
        1.2  m

      • Inner Carton

        Gross weight
        0.572  kg
        Height
        11.3  cm
        Length
        23.3  cm
        Net weight
        0.132  kg
        Tare weight
        0.44  kg
        Width
        18.5  cm

      • Outer Carton

        Gross weight
        9.92  kg
        Height
        48  cm
        Length
        47.7  cm
        Net weight
        2.112  kg
        Tare weight
        7.808  kg
        Width
        40  cm

      • Packaging dimensions

        Depth
        3  cm
        Gross weight
        0.069  kg
        Height
        22  cm
        Net weight
        0.022  kg
        Tare weight
        0.047  kg
        Width
        10  cm

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • 3 pairs of ear buds (S, M, L)
      • Split cable (white)
      • Case
      • Stopper

