In-Ear Headphones

SHE9500/00
    Revel in the ultra sound performance of the SHE 9500. With its exceptionally snug fit and powerful Neodymium speaker drivers you can enjoy the most outstanding sound performance an in-ear headphone can deliver.

      Ultra sound

      3 cap sizes for optimal fit

      3 interchangeable rubber ear caps for optimal fit in all ears

      3 interchangeable rubber ear caps for optimal fit in all ears

      With a choice of 3 interchangeable ear caps from size small to large, there is sure to be a pair that makes these Philips earphones fit your ear perfectly.

      Durable Flexi-Grip makes a strong flexible connection

      Durable Flexi-Grip makes a strong flexible connection

      A soft, flexible part protects the cable connection from damage that otherwise would occur due to repeated bending.

      Passive noise isolation for better sound at lower volume

      The perfect, snug fit inside your ear stops unwanted background noise detracting from the pure pleasure of your favourite music. This means you still enjoy the headphones' superb sound quality at lower volume settings and also benefit from a longer battery life.

      Neodymium magnet enhances bass performance and sensitivity

      Neodymium is the best material for producing a strong magnetic field for greater sensitivity in a voice coil, better bass response and higher overall sound quality.

      Copper Cladded Aluminium Wire improves sound quality

      By using top-quality Copper Cladded Aluminium Wire (CCAW) in the headphone driver's voice coil, the sound quality is considerably improved.

      24 k gold-plated plug ensures an ultra-reliable connection

      You can rest assured that the precious metal gold finishing on the plug will give you a more reliable connection for better quality audio.

      Ergonomically shaped headphone enhances user comfort

      This headphone is designed around the shape of your ear for extra comfort and more enjoyment during longer periods of listening.

      Asymmetric cable keeps the cable out the way

      This simple yet highly effective solution to cable tangling works effectively by enabling you to hang the cable behind your neck instead of under your chin.

      Super soft rubber caps for sensational comfort

      The ultra-soft rubber material on the rubber caps is sensational to the touch and adapts effortlessly to your ear. In-ear headphones have never been this comfortable.

      Carry case protects your headphones when not in use

      This case is the most convenient way to look after your headphones and prevent the cable tangling when not in use.

      A 1.2 m long cable that is ideal for outdoor use

      The ideal cable length to give you the freedom to put your audio device where you want.

      Split cable enables convenient remote control connection

      This standard cable has a 3.5 mm socket on one end and a 3.5 mm plug on the other for extending your freedom of movement with headphones.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Acoustic system
        Open
        Magnet type
        Neodymium
        Voice coil
        CCAW
        Diaphragm
        Mylar dome
        Frequency response
        6 — 23 500  Hz
        Impedance
        16 Ohm
        Maximum power input
        50 mW
        Sensitivity
        102 dB
        Speaker diameter
        10 mm
        Type
        Dynamic

      • Connectivity

        Cable Connection
        Two-parallel, asymmetric
        Cable length
        0.6 m + 0.6 m
        Connector
        3.5 mm stereo
        Finishing of connector
        24k Gold-plated
        Type of cable
        OFC

      • Accessories

        Carrying case
        Yes
        Extension cable
        Yes

      • Inner Carton

        Gross weight
        0.572  kg
        Height
        11.3  cm
        Length
        23.3  cm
        Net weight
        0.414  kg
        Tare weight
        0.158  kg
        Width
        18.5  cm

      • Outer Carton

        Gross weight
        10.397  kg
        Height
        49.2  cm
        Length
        48.8  cm
        Net weight
        9.144  kg
        Tare weight
        1.253  kg
        Width
        39.8  cm

      • Packaging dimensions

        Depth
        3  cm
        Gross weight
        0.069  kg
        Height
        22  cm
        Net weight
        0.022  kg
        Tare weight
        0.047  kg
        Width
        10  cm

      What's in the box?

      • 3 sizes of ear caps
      • Case
      • Stopper
      • Split cable (black)

