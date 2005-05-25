Other items in the box
- 3 sizes of ear caps
- Case
- Stopper
- Split cable (black)
Ultra sound
Revel in the ultra sound performance of the SHE 9500. With its exceptionally snug fit and powerful Neodymium speaker drivers you can enjoy the most outstanding sound performance an in-ear headphone can deliver.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Revel in the ultra sound performance of the SHE 9500. With its exceptionally snug fit and powerful Neodymium speaker drivers you can enjoy the most outstanding sound performance an in-ear headphone can deliver.
With a choice of 3 interchangeable ear caps from size small to large, there is sure to be a pair that makes these Philips earphones fit your ear perfectly.
A soft, flexible part protects the cable connection from damage that otherwise would occur due to repeated bending.
The perfect, snug fit inside your ear stops unwanted background noise detracting from the pure pleasure of your favourite music. This means you still enjoy the headphones' superb sound quality at lower volume settings and also benefit from a longer battery life.
Neodymium is the best material for producing a strong magnetic field for greater sensitivity in a voice coil, better bass response and higher overall sound quality.
By using top-quality Copper Cladded Aluminium Wire (CCAW) in the headphone driver's voice coil, the sound quality is considerably improved.
You can rest assured that the precious metal gold finishing on the plug will give you a more reliable connection for better quality audio.
This headphone is designed around the shape of your ear for extra comfort and more enjoyment during longer periods of listening.
This simple yet highly effective solution to cable tangling works effectively by enabling you to hang the cable behind your neck instead of under your chin.
The ultra-soft rubber material on the rubber caps is sensational to the touch and adapts effortlessly to your ear. In-ear headphones have never been this comfortable.
This case is the most convenient way to look after your headphones and prevent the cable tangling when not in use.
The ideal cable length to give you the freedom to put your audio device where you want.
This standard cable has a 3.5 mm socket on one end and a 3.5 mm plug on the other for extending your freedom of movement with headphones.
Sound
Connectivity
Accessories
Inner Carton
Outer Carton
Packaging dimensions
