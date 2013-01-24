Home
Headphones

SHE9050WT/00
  • High-Precision Sound High-Precision Sound High-Precision Sound
    Headphones

    SHE9050WT/00

    High-Precision Sound

    Urban chic goes pop-mod with the CitiScape Jetts' edgy graphic-printed flat cable. Finely tuned 9 mm drivers deliver precision sound and rich bass while ergonomic sound tubes and custom-fit ear-caps ensure personalised comfort and style. See all benefits

    High-Precision Sound

      High-Precision Sound

      Printed flat cable plus acoustics chamber

      • 8.6-mm drivers/closed-back
      • In-ear
      • Soft ear caps
      • Flat cable
      Your CitiScape in-ear headphones come with 3 pairs of ear caps so you can treat your ears to a perfect fit. The ear caps come in 3 sizes, from small to large, and they're all stylish yet superbly comfortable.

      Based on extensive research and designed to fit any ear, the ergonomic oval shape of the sound tube ensures an optimum and comfortable fit.

      Plug into a world of crystal clear and natural sound with precisely tuned 9 mm premium drivers. Your CitiScape in-ear headphones are carefully engineered to deliver high precision sound, whatever music you're listening to.

      Noise isolating ear caps block out environmental noise, allowing you to immerse in pure music enjoyment.

      Efficient acoustic chamber for enhanced bass performance

      The efficient acoustic chamber system is structured specifically as a maximised space for sound waves to move about freely. As a result, you get to enjoy a much more dynamic sound performance.

      Reinforced rubberised cable relief for enhanced durability

      To help extend the life of your headphones, a soft protective rubber protects the connection where the cable meets ear shell casing. This prevents damage through repeated bending.

      Graphic-printed flat cable keeps you tangle-free

      Urban-chic graphic prints on a smart flat cable keeps you on-trend and tangle-free.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Acoustic system
        Semi-closed
        Diaphragm
        Mylar dome
        Frequency response
        6 - 25,000  Hz
        Impedance
        16 Ohm
        Magnet type
        Neodymium
        Type
        Dynamic
        Voice coil
        CCAW
        Sensitivity
        108  dB
        Speaker diameter
        8.6  mm
        Maximum power input
        30  mW

      • Design

        Colour
        White

      • Connectivity

        Connector
        3.5 mm stereo
        Type of cable
        OFC
        Cable Connection
        two-parallel, symmetric
        Cable length
        1.2  m
        Finishing of connector
        Gold-plated

      • Inner Carton

        Gross weight
        0.2341  kg
        GTIN
        2 69 23410 72281 3
        Height
        10.5  cm
        Length
        18  cm
        Net weight
        0.0519  kg
        Number of consumer packages
        3
        Tare weight
        0.1822  kg
        Width
        8.6  cm

      • Outer Carton

        Gross weight
        2.11  kg
        GTIN
        1 69 23410 72281 6
        Height
        18.6  cm
        Length
        38  cm
        Net weight
        0.4152  kg
        Number of consumer packages
        24
        Tare weight
        1.6948  kg
        Width
        22  cm

      • Packaging dimensions

        Packaging type
        Carton
        Type of shelf placement
        Both
        Depth
        2.7  cm
        EAN
        69 23410 72281 9
        Gross weight
        0.0613  kg
        Height
        17.5  cm
        Net weight
        0.0173  kg
        Number of products included
        1
        Tare weight
        0.044  kg
        Width
        9.5  cm

      • Product dimensions

        Depth
        1.25  cm
        Height
        2.2  cm
        Weight
        0.0146  kg
        Width
        2.1  cm

