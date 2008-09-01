Search terms

In ear headphones

SHE8500/00
    Extra Bass

    In-ear headphones for superb sound. Ultra small quality speakers and choice of 3 cap sizes deliver the sound closer to the ear while also creating a snug fit that blocks external noise. Choice of cap size also ensures comfortable fit. See all benefits

      Noise isolation

      3 interchangeable rubber caps for optimal fit in all ears

      With a choice of 3 interchangeable ear caps from size small to large, there is sure to be a pair that makes these Philips earphones fit your ear perfectly.

      Passive noise isolation for better sound at lower volume

      The perfect, snug fit inside your ear stops unwanted background noise detracting from the pure pleasure of your favourite music. This means you still enjoy the headphones' superb sound quality at lower volume settings and also benefit from a longer battery life.

      Neodymium magnets enhance bass performance and sensitivity

      Neodymium is the best material for producing a strong magnetic field for greater sensitivity in a voice coil, better bass response and higher overall sound quality.

      Ergonomically shaped headphone enhances user comfort

      This headphone is designed around the shape of your ear for extra comfort and more enjoyment during longer periods of listening.

      Asymmetric cable keeps the cable out the way

      This simple yet highly effective solution to cable tangling works effectively by enabling you to hang the cable behind your neck instead of under your chin.

      A 1.2 m long cable that is ideal for outdoor use

      The ideal cable length to give you the freedom to put your audio device where you want.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Acoustic system
        Semi-closed
        Magnet type
        Neodymium
        Voice coil
        Copper
        Diaphragm
        PET
        Impedance
        16  ohm
        Maximum power input
        30  mW
        Sensitivity
        102  dB
        Speaker diameter
        10  mm
        Type
        Dynamic
        Frequency response
        8 - 24 500  Hz

      • Connectivity

        Cable Connection
        two-parallel, asymmetric
        Cable length
        1.2  m
        Connector
        3.5  mm
        Finishing of connector
        chrome-plated
        Type of cable
        OFC

      What's in the box?

      • 3 sizes of ear caps
      • Case

